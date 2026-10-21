Para athletes honoured on Mashujaa Day after excellent show at World Youth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2026 – Para athletes Travis Njoroge and Michelle Yegon have been feted as 2026 national heroes during the just-concluded Mashujaa Day on Tuesday at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Congratulating the duo, Ability Sport Kenya president Agnes Oluoch congratulated the two, calling them titans of para athletics, who dared to dream.

“Those two are amazing, they are titans of para athletics. I have watched them grow in their interest for different para sports to making it to the national team and winning Gold medals for Kenya,” Oluoch said.

The president added that the achievement will inspire other para athletes in their quest for qualification to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

“It’s such a joyous day for para sports in Kenya, the two have made us proud. May God see them achieve even more as we now focus of developing athletes for the 2028 Summer Paralympics Games in Los Angeles,” she said.

Michelle Yegon pictured while receiving her medal during the 2024 World Ability Sport Youth Games in Turkey

Lenana School’s Njoroge won gold in para dance at this year’s Ability Sports Youth Games in Turkey whereas Yegon clinched the discus title at the 2024 World Ability Sport Youth Games.

The Joy Town Special School alumnus added to that with a silver at this year’s World Ability Sport Youth Games as well as bronze (overall wheelchair ladies) in para badminton.