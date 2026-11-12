Owono undecided over future following De Miguel death

ANDORRA, Spain, November 12, 2026 – FC Andorra manager Carles Manso says goalkeeper Jesus Owono is yet to decide whether he will return to football following the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

Owono was sent off after colliding with De Miguel during a Spanish second division match on 2 November, with the Tenerife forward passing away the following day in hospital.

Manso said the goalkeeper, 25, is currently spending time with his family and is “completely free to make any decision” with regard to a potential return.

“What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to ​him,” Manso said.

“We will ​give him space so that he feels completely free to make ‌any ⁠decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return.

“When he feels it is appropriate and when ​he feels genuinely ready to take a ​decision ⁠like that [he will do so].”

Andorra released a statement on behalf of Owono on 4 November, with the Equatorial Guinea keeper saying he was experiencing “the most difficult days of my life”.

He added: “I feel enormous pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

On Thursday, De Miguel’s family released a statement via the Spanish Footballers’ Association thanking those who had contributed to a crowdfunding page which has surpassed £170,000.

Fran Sol, a forward for Spanish third-tier side Hercules, set up the campaign with all proceeds going to relatives of De Miguel.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for all the expressions of affection and support we have received,” De Miguel’s family said.

“We have been deeply moved to see so many of you rally behind this initiative.”

Andorra will return to action for the first time since the forward’s death on Saturday when they face Almeria in the Spanish second division.