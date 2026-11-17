MADRID, Spain, Nov 17 – FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique says goalkeeper Jesus Owono did not deserve the 12-match suspension he received following his challenge which resulted in the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

Owono, 25, was sent off after colliding with De Miguel late on in the second-tier match between Andorra and Tenerife on 2 November.

De Miguel died the following day, aged 30, and a disciplinary committee from the Spanish football federation confirmed Owono’s ban last week.

In a video posted on social media, Pique said players past and present, plus coaches and other goalkeepers, felt the incident was “an accident”.

The former Spain and Barcelona defender added: “I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened.”

The 12-match suspension was the maximum punishment Owono, 25, could have received, as the disciplinary committee could only consider the offence on the pitch and not “the tragic outcome of the incident”.

Following the decision, Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera said he accepted the regulations do not specifically account for what happened, but acknowledged the ban “might feel light”.

Pique also highlighted a recent on-field incident in Spain, when Albacete winger Jose Corpas accidentally kicked Sabadell midfielder Quadri Liameed in the head during a Spanish second division match.

Nigerian Liameed was knocked unconscious but was later discharged from hospital following medical checks, while Spaniard Corpas was shown a straight red card and handed a three-match ban.

“Fortunately Quadri is fine, the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches,” Pique said.

“With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?”

Owono has withdrawn from Equatorial Guinea’s squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe this month, and Pique said it was unlikely he would return to action as soon as his suspension is served.

He added: “Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete.

“No sanction is going to bring [De Miguel] back to us.”