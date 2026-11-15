Orengo’s Matiang’i Endorsement Exposes Growing Rift With Sifuna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has declared his support for former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at an ACK church in Kisii, Orengo urged the Kisii community to unite behind Matiang’i, describing him as a national leader.

He praised Matiang’i for the way he worked with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying Odinga regarded the former Interior CS as a son.

“From now on, I am available to Fred Matiang’i so that we can walk together,” Orengo said.

Kiharu MP and People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) leader Ndindi Nyoro, who was also present, took aim at President William Ruto, accusing him of disrespecting former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nyoro urged Ruto to stop verbally attacking other leaders, including Matiang’i, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Matiang’i, in his remarks, described Kenya as a democratic country, dismissing what appeared to be attempts to intimidate him politically.

“You told me not to come to Kisii town. I am here. Come and beat me,” he said.

He further maintained that the opposition was united, saying its objective was to ensure President Ruto serves only one term.

Orengo had previously declared his interest in contesting for the Linda Mwananchi movement’s presidential ticket, insisting on an open nomination process rather than an automatic endorsement of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The two leaders met on September 4 in an effort to ease tensions surrounding their competing political ambitions.

In a subsequent show of public unity, Orengo attended a Linda Mwananchi mobilisation event in Nairobi on September 13 alongside Sifuna and other leaders.

However, the Siaya Governor was absent from a Linda Mwananchi principals’ retreat held on September 26, 2026, where Sifuna was endorsed as the movement’s presidential candidate. Members said Orengo had sent his apologies because he was attending to an ailing family member.

The rift between the two ODM dissenters became increasingly apparent on October 30, 2026, when Orengo again skipped the official launch of Linda Mwananchi’s political vehicle.

His absence was linked to his growing focus on establishing his own Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which he intends to use to defend his Siaya gubernatorial seat