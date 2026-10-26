Opposition Leaders Warn Elections Bill Could Undermine Transparency Ahead of 2027 Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Opposition leaders led by People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) leader Ndindi Nyoro and Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i have condemned the proposed Elections Amendment Bill, warning that plans to remove livestreaming of election results could undermine transparency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders questioned proposed changes to provisions requiring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to livestream the announcement of election results at polling stations, insisting that Kenyans have a democratic right to access election results as they are announced.

Speaking during a public rally in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, following a church service at St Mary’s Catholic Church, the opposition leaders maintained that livestreaming enables voters, political parties, journalists and election observers to monitor the counting and announcement of results and compare them with figures transmitted to tallying centres.

Nyoro said the opposition would continue pushing for electoral transparency, arguing that livestreaming should remain a fundamental component of the arrangements for the 2027 polls.

He maintained that Kenyans should be able to witness the counting, tallying and announcement of election results in real time, warning against changes that could limit public scrutiny of the electoral process.

The PPK leader said the opposition was determined to ensure that the next election reflects the will of the people, adding that President William Ruto should be defeated through a transparent and accountable electoral process.

“Tumekuja kuwaongelesha mchana mkituona, hata tukipiga kura next year, livestreaming itakuwa from polling station tuone tukifukuza Ruto siaka siaka,” Nyoro said.

He added that the opposition would livestream the voting, counting and tallying processes, insisting that the journey towards defeating Ruto politically would remain under public scrutiny.

The leaders maintained that opposition cooperation remains intact as they continue consultations and strategise on how to challenge President Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

They expressed confidence that the opposition would eventually agree on a joint presidential candidate and running mate, saying they would intensify public engagements and campaign activities across the country.

The opposition leaders accused Ruto of failing to address the economic and social challenges facing Kenyans, claiming that his administration had resorted to transporting crowds to public meetings instead of focusing on delivering its promises.

They said their political engagements would continue through different forums as they seek to mobilise support ahead of the next election.

The opposition leaders also called on the government to urgently resolve the ongoing university lecturers’ strike, warning that the industrial action had disrupted learning and affected students across the country.

They urged the government to honour and implement the agreement signed with university lecturers, insisting that higher education should be treated as a priority.

Nyoro criticised the administration over university funding and school capitation, accusing it of failing to meet its financial obligations to the education sector.

He said the lecturers’ strike contradicted the government’s claims of progress in education, arguing that the failure to pay university staff and release school funds had exposed shortcomings in the administration’s management of the sector.

“Ruto anajigamba akiwa Ukambani ati ametengeneza elimu, tunataka tumkumbushe lecturers wako katika mgomo kwa sababu ameshindwa kuwalipa, capitation pia ameshindwa kutuma kwa shule,” Nyoro said.

He accused the government of mismanaging the economy and failing to address the needs of Kenyans, calling on Ruto to leave office.

The PPK leader also dismissed President Ruto’s remarks in Ukambani regarding the Kenya Pipeline Corporation shares, alleging that the Head of State was among the beneficiaries of the transaction.

Nyoro cited remarks attributed to Dangote indicating that he had purchased the shares, claiming that the President was also a shareholder.

He challenged Ruto to make public the agreement and the list of shareholders of the Dangote East Africa Refinery, arguing that Kenyans should be informed about the ownership arrangements involving the public asset.

Nyoro further alleged that Ruto and Dangote had made close to Sh10 billion in two days, demanding greater transparency over the transaction.

The opposition leader accused the President of using public assets for personal enrichment and called for the disclosure of the details surrounding the shareholding arrangement.

The leaders also demanded stern action against officials who authorised the construction of the 18-storey building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

They attributed the rising cases of building collapses to corruption and alleged failures in enforcing construction regulations, calling for investigations into the approvals, supervision and oversight of the building.

The opposition leaders said officials found culpable should face the law, insisting that the government must strengthen regulatory mechanisms to protect lives and prevent similar tragedies.

They argued that the Eastleigh incident had exposed the need for accountability among public officials and professionals responsible for ensuring that buildings comply with construction standards.

The leaders maintained that those responsible for approving and supervising unsafe structures should not be allowed to escape responsibility, calling for decisive action to address corruption and enforcement failures in the construction sector.

The opposition leaders said their concerns over electoral transparency, education funding, public assets and building safety would remain central to their engagements as they prepare for the 2027 General Election.