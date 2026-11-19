NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Thursday led opposition leaders in walking out of a consultative meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after rejecting the agenda presented by the electoral body.

The leaders, who attended the meeting convened by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, accused the commission of failing to incorporate critical electoral concerns raised by Kenyans and opposition political parties ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Speaking before the walkout, Gachagua said the opposition had repeatedly sought formal engagement with the commission but its correspondence had gone unanswered.

He cited a letter dated May 10, 2026, reminding Ethekon of an earlier agreement to establish a technical team that would engage the commission on electoral reforms.

He also referenced another letter dated June 24, 2026, written by former Attorney General Justin Muturi on behalf of the United Opposition, which he said had similarly received no response.

“Since our meeting then in January, you have never called us for a meeting. This is the first time,” Gachagua told the IEBC chairperson.

He said the opposition had attended the meeting because it provided an opportunity to directly present concerns that had allegedly been ignored despite repeated attempts to secure an audience with the commission.

“We feel that any discussion that does not include those issues given to us by the people of Kenya would not be meaningful and will not be useful to the country,” he said.

Gachagua argued that the agenda presented by IEBC was insufficient because it did not capture fundamental issues affecting the credibility of the next General Election.

He subsequently proposed that the commission engage a team led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, appointed under the People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, to develop a comprehensive agenda before another meeting is convened.

The former Deputy President said the opposition was not opposed to engaging the electoral body but wanted the outstanding concerns incorporated into the discussions.

“We are willing to work together because this is our country and we want an election that is believable and people believe in, and they must believe in the process,” Gachagua said.

He proposed that the Maraga-led team meet IEBC officials and agree on the agenda, with another high-level consultation scheduled as early as next week.

The walkout followed an opposition strategy meeting under the People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, where leaders agreed on four major demands they want addressed before the 2027 elections.

The coalition wants the commission to clean up the voter register by eliminating duplicate entries, deceased voters and ineligible persons while ensuring all qualified Kenyans are registered.

It is also demanding the abolition of the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, proposing instead that presidential results declared at constituency tallying centres be final, with the national centre restricted to receiving, aggregating and announcing the results.

On diaspora voting, the opposition wants IEBC to introduce electronic voting for Kenyans living abroad, arguing that technology would make it easier for citizens outside the country to participate in elections.

The leaders are also pushing for the livestreaming of voting, counting and announcement of results at polling stations and tallying centres to enhance transparency and public accountability.

Former Chief Justice Maraga has maintained that the proposed changes are necessary to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and restore public confidence in elections.

Beyond the four demands, Gachagua has raised concerns over the impending expiry of the Smartmatic election technology contract on November 24, 2026.

He has warned that failure to establish a clear transition plan could disrupt continuous voter registration, arguing that procuring and certifying a replacement system could take up to six months.

The opposition has also demanded access to election servers and biometric systems before and after the polls, alongside enforcement of existing legal provisions on the transmission and publication of polling station results.

Gachagua has separately called for engagement with the Registrar of Persons over allegations of selective issuance of national identity cards, arguing that delays could lock out eligible Kenyans from voter registration.

The opposition’s latest confrontation with IEBC places pressure on Ethekon and his team to find common ground with political stakeholders as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

The leaders insist that their participation in further consultations will depend on whether the commission agrees to incorporate their concerns into the discussions, maintaining that electoral credibility must be built through an inclusive process rather than discussions based on an agenda they had no role in developing.