OPINION: Kenya should renegotiate with Tata Chemicals and tactfully manage resource nationalism

Kenya’s treatment of India’s Tata Chemicals reflects an emerging trend of resource nationalism across Africa that must be managed carefully to avoid further geo-economic fragmentation and erosion of investor confidence in the continent’s mining sector.

In July 2026, the government suspended Tata Chemicals Magadi’s mining operations and soda ash exports over alleged regulatory breaches involving royalties, export reporting, community benefits, local procurement and environmental compliance. President William Ruto subsequently directed the company to “pack and leave”, saying the government would bring in new investors required to establish glass and chemical processing facilities locally.

The government’s broader objective is reasonable. Kenya should capture more value from its natural resources and create jobs through local processing. However, the approach is unusual because it is openly political, targets a specific company and focuses on its replacement rather than resolving the underlying issues. This risks undermining the economic interests the government seeks to protect.

Ruto has accused the company of exporting soda ash instead of processing the mineral locally. “We will not allow the export of raw materials that leaves Kenya with little value while wealth and jobs are created elsewhere,” he said. Tata Chemicals maintains that it is fully compliant and remains “committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters”. It has also reiterated its commitment to its employees, the Magadi community and Kenya’s economic development.

There is little reason to assume that Tata Chemicals lacks the capacity to invest in local processing. It is one of Kenya’s largest mineral exporters and Africa’s biggest soda ash producer, exporting more than 350,000 tonnes annually to markets in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere in Africa.

The company extracts trona from Lake Magadi and processes it into soda ash, a key ingredient in glassmaking and an input in detergents, chemicals, water treatment, batteries, textiles and paper production. It employs about 500 people and says its community programmes benefit roughly 30,000 people around Magadi through water, healthcare, education and infrastructure support.

Tata Chemicals is part of the Tata Group, one of India’s largest and most established business groups, with operations across more than 100 countries. About 66 per cent of Tata Sons’ equity is held by philanthropic trusts supporting education, healthcare, livelihoods and other social causes.

Tata should therefore not be viewed simply as an extractor seeking short-term returns. It has the capital, industrial expertise, global market access and investment capacity to help Kenya develop a more valuable soda ash industry, provided the government sets clear requirements and engages the company as a partner rather than an adversary.

The government is right to insist that Kenya must move beyond exporting minerals without capturing a greater share of their potential value. But the appropriate response is to negotiate a new agreement with Tata containing measurable commitments on local processing, employment, procurement and community development.

As former Cabinet Secretary Mukhisa Kituyi argued, a mature investment relationship would involve telling Tata: “We want to look at your contract afresh” and agreeing on how much value addition can realistically be undertaken in Kenya. This would preserve the government’s bargaining power while retaining an investor that understands the operation, has established global markets and can finance expansion.

If Kenya pushes Tata out without a credible legal basis or viable transition plan, the immediate consequences could include lost production, export earnings, jobs and community services. The broader risk is that the dispute could discourage future investment in mining, mineral processing and manufacturing. Investors need confidence that disputes will be handled through predictable laws, transparent regulations and established institutions, rather than political pronouncements.

Experience elsewhere in Africa offers important lessons. Between 2017 and 2019, Tanzania, under President John Magufuli, banned exports of unprocessed mineral concentrates, including copper and gold ore, triggering a high-profile resource nationalism dispute.

Mali increased mining royalties and, in its dispute with Canadian mining giant Barrick, seized gold stockpiles and restricted exports before the parties reached a settlement reportedly worth about $430 million. Niger revoked Orano’s uranium licence and nationalised the Samira Hill gold mine. In 2025, Guinea revoked dozens of mining licences, including bauxite concessions, citing non-compliance and inadequate local value addition.

Zambia took control of Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines in 2019 and 2021, respectively, before returning both to private operators in 2023 after struggling to operate them effectively. These cases illustrate the risks of pursuing resource nationalism without adequate institutional capacity, investment planning and a credible transition strategy. Disputes and operational uncertainty can undermine production, government revenues and foreign investment. Zambia subsequently shifted towards attracting private investment and rebuilding confidence in its mining sector, alongside a national target of producing three million tonnes of copper annually.

Kenya can demand more from its natural resources without undermining investor confidence. The strategic course is to renegotiate the Magadi agreement with Tata Chemicals, establish enforceable targets for local value addition and community benefits, and resolve outstanding disputes through the country’s legal and regulatory framework.

The Local Content Bill, 2025, provides an opportunity to establish a broader framework for local participation and value addition. Rather than pursuing company-specific measures, Kenya should develop transparent and consistent rules that apply across the sector.

Resource nationalism can strengthen a country’s bargaining position and promote industrialisation. But when pursued through abrupt policy shifts, political pressure or unpredictable interventions, it can raise costs, disrupt supply chains, discourage investment and deepen geo-economic fragmentation.

Kenya must strike the right balance between resource sovereignty and investment certainty. The objective should not simply be to control who extracts its minerals, but to ensure the country captures a greater share of the economic value they generate. Negotiated, transparent and enforceable partnerships offer a more sustainable route to that goal than expulsion.