NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The announcement that German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch powerhouse Ajax will face off in Nairobi on January 5, 2027, to inaugurate the newly built Raila Odinga International Stadium is undoubtedly exciting news for Kenyan football.

It is an opportunity to showcase our sporting infrastructure, attract international attention and build momentum ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

However, beyond the prestige of hosting two European football giants, I believe there are bigger questions that need to be asked.

Are we investing in the right priorities, and who is this historic occasion really being organised for?

Bringing clubs of Bayern and Ajax’s stature to Kenya comes at a significant cost. While the government has indicated that corporate partners would help facilitate the event, there is still a need for greater clarity on who these partners are, their financial contributions and how the entire arrangement is structured.

If this is being presented as a commercially driven investment, Kenyans deserve to understand how it is being financed and what returns are expected.

Then there is the question of ticket prices. Football has always been a sport for the common citizen in Kenya. It brings together people from different backgrounds, with supporters often making sacrifices to follow the teams they love.

Yet, with tickets ranging from Sh2,500 to much higher premium categories, one has to question whether the ordinary Kenyan supporter has genuinely been considered.

While the availability of lower-priced tickets is welcome, demand should not be confused with affordability. The fact that people are willing to pay does not necessarily mean the event is accessible to everyone.

There is something contradictory about celebrating football as a sport for everyone while creating an experience that remains financially out of reach for a significant section of its supporters.

Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Local Organising Commitee chairman Nicholas Musonye. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Pamoja East Africa AFCON Kenya’s Local Organizing Committee chairman Nicholas Musonye speaking to Capital Sport said the government is working on plans to subsidize the tickets.

“We were trying to get a formula to subsidise and that process is still in place. We want mwananchi to benefit from this sports facility and to enjoy it. Give us time, like a week or so, to find a formula on how to do it,” Musonye said.

“We are not changing the price. We are looking at a situation where someone on the queue (online ticketing) buys and then we sell to the mwananchi at a lower rate,” he explained.

But perhaps the biggest question goes beyond the event itself: What does Kenya actually gain when the final whistle goes?

A 90-minute football match and a brief visit from two European clubs cannot, on their own, transform Kenyan football. What matters is what remains afterwards.

Will this event create meaningful partnerships, opportunities for young Kenyan players, coaching development or investment in grassroots football? Will our local clubs benefit from the commercial opportunities created by hosting these institutions?

Kenya is not short of footballing talent. What we continue to struggle with is creating an environment where that talent can be identified, developed and sustained.

Our local clubs still face financial challenges, players lack long-term security, and the wider football ecosystem needs stronger structures.

Hosting Bayern Munich and Ajax is a wonderful opportunity, but it would be a missed opportunity if the benefits ended when the teams left Nairobi.

As we prepare to co-host AFCON 2027, our ambitions should extend beyond hosting prestigious international events. We should be building a sustainable sporting industry that creates opportunities for our athletes, clubs and ordinary citizens.

I welcome the decision to bring these two football institutions to Kenya. However, excitement should not come at the expense of accountability.

Kenyans deserve clarity on the financial arrangements, the role of corporate partners, ticket affordability and the long-term benefits expected from this investment.

The real question is not whether Kenya can host Bayern Munich and Ajax. It is whether we can turn their visit into something meaningful for Kenyan football.

A world-class stadium is an important achievement. Hosting world-class clubs is a remarkable occasion. But building a football ecosystem that benefits ordinary Kenyans should be the real priority.