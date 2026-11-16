Ongwae banks on Kisii governorship record to popularise USAP

KISII, Kenya, Nov 16 — Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae has intensified efforts to popularise his newly launched United Super Alliance Party (USAP), calling on residents to register as members and rally behind the political outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ongwae made the appeal while meeting boda boda riders drawn from across Kisii County, urging the community to embrace USAP as a platform for advancing its political and development interests.

“I am asking the people of Kisii to support this party by registering as members. This is our party, and it is time for us to walk together,” Ongwae said.

He said USAP would provide the Kisii community with a strong political vehicle ahead of the next General Election, while inviting aspirants seeking various elective positions to pursue their ambitions under its ticket.

“Let all contestants come and register and vie using this party. USAP is open to everyone who wants to serve the people,” he said.

The former Governor also cited his 10-year tenure at the helm of Kisii County as a demonstration of the leadership and development agenda he intends to advance through the party.

“Look at the work I did as governor for 10 years. That is the kind of leadership USAP stands for, and we want to continue with that development,” he said.

Ongwae pointed to investments in health, roads, education and water during his administration, saying the party would seek to build on that record.

He challenged boda boda operators to take an active role in mobilising support for USAP, describing them as a key pillar of the county’s economy and an important link to grassroots communities.

“You are the backbone of this county’s economy. I want you to be our ambassadors and take this party to every corner of Kisii,” he told the riders.

Ongwae’s entry into party leadership adds to the growing presence of Kisii politicians at the helm of national political outfits.

They include former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who leads the Jubilee Party; Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who serves as ODM deputy party leader; and former Chief Justice David Maraga, leader of the United Green Movement.