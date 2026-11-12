one in seven voters yet to pick preferred presidential candidate – TIFA Poll

With 271 days to go to the August 10 Presidential Elections, a new TIFA Research opinion poll says at least 15 per cent of Kenyans have yet to settle on their preferred winner.

The November 2026 survey indicates that despite the emerging competition between President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, a significant proportion of respondents remain undecided.

Ruto and Sifuna are tied at 31 per cent each, followed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 9 per cent, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at 5 per cent and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at 4 per cent.

Another 1 per cent prefer Ndindi Nyoro, while 1 per cent favour other candidates.

Two per cent of respondents say they would not support any of the listed candidates, while another 2 per cent declined to respond.

TIFA notes that the undecided group presents an important consideration in assessing the emerging political landscape ahead of the next General Election.

“A significant proportion of undecided respondents either have no opinion about the broad-based government or are unaware of the political arrangement,” the Maggie Ireri led firm stated.