Omune brace sinks Murang’a Seal as Mathare United return to winning ways

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2026 – Mathare United handed Murang’a Seal their first home defeat of the season with a 2-1 win at the San Sebastian Park in a FKF Premier League tie on Sunday evening.

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Victor Omune put the slumboys ahead after 16 minutes, connecting well with Michael Oduor’s cross from the right flank.

However, after much probing in the second half, the home team levelled via Michael Owen’s low drive from outside the 18 in the 65th minute.

The ball fell kindly to the midfielder after Christopher Oruchum had headed away an initial cross into the box before Owen fired a raspy low shot that fizzled past Mathare goalkeeper Simon Masaka.

With five minutes left on the clock, David Ouma’s side snatched the three points, Omune once again coming up with the goodies.

A low cross by Isaac Omweri, from a quickly taken short corner, found Omune unmarked in the box.

The towering midfielder then had time to turn and pull the trigger past Murang’a custodian Austin Prince Omondi.

With the result, Murang’a remain ninth with eight points, same as the 2007 league champions who sit 10th.