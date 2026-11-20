KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 20 — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged young people in the Nyanza region to acquire national identity cards and take advantage of government empowerment programmes to improve their livelihoods.

Omollo said identification documents were essential for accessing government services and economic opportunities, beyond their use in voter registration.

Speaking during a meeting with youth representatives from Siaya, Kisumu, Migori and Homa Bay counties under the Kenya Youth Transition Initiative (KYTI) in Nyakach, Kisumu County, the PS said identity cards enabled young people to access education, healthcare, financial services and business opportunities.

“An identity document is not just for the sake of it. It gives our people dignity, it gives them identity. But more than that, it allows them to actively participate and take charge of their own lives,” said Omollo.

Accompanied by Kisumu County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi, he challenged KYTI coordinators to work with officers from the National Registration Bureau and National Government Administration to help young people without identity cards obtain the documents.

He also urged those who already had identity cards to register as voters through the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise and participate in the planned mass voter registration exercise next year.

Omollo said KYTI had mobilised more than 8,000 young people across the four counties, providing a platform to connect them with government services and development opportunities.

He cited the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme as one of the initiatives targeting young people through business support, skills training and economic empowerment.

According to the PS, more than 133,000 young people across the country had benefited from business support under NYOTA, while the expanded NYOTA Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme had attracted more than 300,000 registrations against a target of 600,000.

“Through the NYOTA AGPO programme, over 300,000 have already registered. The target is 600,000 young Kenyans who will be taken to training, supported to open their companies, supported to get business with government and funded to deliver on those business opportunities,” he said.

He encouraged KYTI members interested in entrepreneurship to pursue the opportunities, acquire relevant skills and take an active role in building sustainable businesses.

The PS also urged young people to pursue further education and professional development, challenging them to advance beyond their current academic qualifications.

“If you have a high school certificate, you need to get a diploma. If you have a diploma, you need to get a degree. If you have a first degree, you need to get your master’s,” he said.

Omollo further cautioned young people against drug and alcohol abuse and involvement in criminal activities, saying such behaviour could undermine their ambitions.

He challenged KYTI members to become role models in their communities by mentoring younger people, supporting those facing difficulties and working with local administrators to address challenges affecting the youth.

“As KYTI, you must lead the way by being the good role model of who a young person in Nyanza region needs to be,” he said.

He particularly urged the youth to support school-going children during the holiday period and help prevent teenage pregnancies, drug abuse and other challenges that could disrupt their return to school in January.

Omollo also encouraged young people to engage government leaders and administrators for mentorship and guidance, while emphasising the importance of civic education in helping them understand government structures, their responsibilities as citizens and available development programmes.

The meeting brought together KYTI county, constituency, ward and polling station coordinators as part of efforts to strengthen youth participation, access to government services and inclusion in national development.