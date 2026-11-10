Ol Kalou defeat pushes Betty Maina out of 2027 parliamentary race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina has pulled out of the 2027 parliamentary race, in a decision that signals the growing uncertainty facing President William Ruto’s political allies in the Mt Kenya region.

Maina announced on Monday that she would not seek another term, bringing an unexpected twist to the county’s political succession contest and leaving questions about whether she intends to pursue a different elective position.

The legislator appeared to link her decision to the changing political mood in Mt Kenya, particularly the growing popularity of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

She cited the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election as a turning point, saying the outcome had given her a different perspective on the electorate and the challenges facing politicians aligned with the ruling party.

The by-election delivered a crushing defeat to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), with DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho securing 35,440 votes against 5,450 garnered by the ruling party’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga.

The scale of the defeat was particularly significant given the resources and mobilisation that had gone into the UDA campaign.

Reflecting on the experience, Maina described how campaign teams had distributed food, household goods and money to voters in an attempt to secure support, only for the electorate to overwhelmingly back the opposition candidate.

“Since the Ol Kalou by-election, I no longer allow myself to be misled. I tell people that I understand what is happening on the ground. I have never seen such deceptive people. We started by giving them rice and beans,” she said.

She recalled that voters had received mattresses, blankets, cooking gas cylinders and transport money during the campaigns, but the generosity did not translate into votes.

“They slept on the mattresses we had given them and covered themselves with the blankets. When they woke up, they prepared tea using the gas cylinders we had provided. We even gave them transport money and boats. There has never been a campaign like that,” she said.

Her account offered a glimpse into the frustrations within Ruto’s political camp as Gachagua continues to consolidate support across parts of the Mt Kenya region, challenging the President’s influence in an area that played a crucial role in his 2022 election victory.

She also appealed for forgiveness from those who may have felt aggrieved during her tenure.

“I have come today to thank you for the five years you elected me as your Woman Representative. I am grateful to everyone I have worked with and to those who have appreciated my work. To anyone I may have wronged, I ask for forgiveness,” she said.

The outgoing legislator urged residents not to allow her departure to disrupt programmes established during her tenure, particularly those supporting women and vulnerable members of society.

She cited assistance to women’s groups, orphans and children living with disabilities, asking voters to choose a successor who would maintain the initiatives.

“Look at all the candidates and elect someone who will continue the work we have been doing,” she told residents.

Her withdrawal from the parliamentary contest comes against the backdrop of speculation about her possible interest in the Murang’a gubernatorial seat.

Maina had previously expressed ambitions of challenging Governor Irungu Kang’ata in the 2027 elections, but her latest announcement leaves that possibility uncertain.

Kang’ata, who is seeking a second term, is expected to contest on a DCP ticket, while Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has already expressed interest in the seat on a UDA platform.

The emerging contest is expected to provide another test of the competing political influence of Ruto and Gachagua in Murang’a, with the two camps seeking to establish control of the county ahead of the next General Election.

Maina was elected Woman Representative in 2022 on a UDA ticket. Her decision not to defend the seat leaves the race open to new contenders as political realignments gather pace across the region.