Ogamba says Mombasa teacher’s attack unrelated to KCSE exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has dismissed claims linking the assault of a teacher in Mombasa to the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, saying the incident was triggered by personal issues.

Speaking during an inspection of the national examinations in Mombasa, Ogamba said the incident had no connection to the administration of the examinations.

He questioned why the assault had been linked to examination-related matters, noting that the teacher was not near any examination centre at the time.

“We have instructed our team to investigate and establish what happened, particularly why he chose to link the incident to examinations when he was nowhere near a school or examination centre.

“We do not know why he decided to use examinations as an excuse. Investigations will be conducted, and once we establish what actually happened, we will take appropriate action,” the CS told reporters.

The incident involves Julius Ndurya, a Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) supervisor who was overseeing the 2026 KCSE examinations at Vigurungani Senior School in Kinango Sub-County, Kwale County.

According to media reports published on November 15, 2026, Ndurya was allegedly abducted and assaulted on the evening of November 11.

He claimed he sustained serious head injuries and a fractured hand after resisting attempts to facilitate examination malpractice at the school.

The examination supervisor further alleged that he had rejected a KSh50,000 bribe and confiscated unauthorised examination papers.

Media reports indicate that Ndurya was abandoned by his attackers after they reportedly believed he was dead.

Police at Kinango Police Station confirmed that he had reported the assault and that investigations were underway.