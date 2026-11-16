Oburu’s Son Jaoko declares Bondo MP bid ahead of 2027 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Jaoko Oburu, son of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga, has declared his intention to contest the Bondo parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, setting the stage for a potentially closely watched succession battle in the constituency.

Jaoko announced his political ambitions on Monday, unveiling a campaign message centred on changing the direction of Bondo through people-centred leadership.

“Bondo 2027: Charting a New Direction with People-Centered Leadership for Bondo,” he said in a statement accompanying his campaign poster.

His declaration places him in the race for a constituency previously represented by his father, who served as Bondo MP from 1994 to 2013 before moving to other political positions.

The seat is currently held by Gideon Ochanda, who has represented the constituency since 2013.

Jaoko’s entry into the race comes amid growing political activity within the Odinga family as members of the next generation seek elective positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

His cousin, Raila Odinga Junior, has also expressed interest in the Kibra parliamentary seat, previously held by his late father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.Winnie Odinga has also declared her bid to run for Nairobi senatorial seat.

Jaoko’s political ambitions had been the subject of speculation in recent months, with reports indicating that he was considering seeking the ODM ticket for Bondo.

His candidature also comes against the backdrop of competition for the party’s nomination, with other aspirants, including incumbent Gideon Ochanda, businessman Andiwo Mwai and journalist Haron John, previously reported to have expressed interest in the ODM ticket.

Beyond his family political background, Jaoko has held public service positions, including serving as a County Executive Committee Member in Siaya County and later as an adviser in the national government.

President William Ruto appointed him Special Adviser on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods in April 2025, placing him within the Executive Office of the President.

He was also involved in political mobilisation during the 2022 General Election, when he participated in campaigns supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

His entry into the Bondo race comes at a significant moment for ODM, which is navigating its political future following Raila’s death in October 2025.

The party, now under the leadership of Oburu Oginga, faces the task of balancing competing political interests as aspirants position themselves for elective seats across its traditional strongholds.

Jaoko’s bid will therefore be closely watched as he seeks to translate his family political heritage and public service experience into an electoral mandate in Bondo.