NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Oburu Oginga has held talks with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, amid growing political manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting comes as the two political camps seek to consolidate their working relationship and explore possible cooperation arrangements ahead of the next elections.

It also comes against the backdrop of growing divisions within ODM over the party’s political direction following the death of its former leader, Raila Odinga, in October 2025.

The engagement comes at a critical moment for ODM, whose leadership is pushing for a structured pre-election agreement with Ruto’s UDA party, including clear terms on power-sharing and political cooperation.

On Tuesday, November 17, senior ODM officials reiterated that the party would not support Ruto’s re-election bid without a clear political roadmap.

National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati and Director of Elections Junet Mohamed said any arrangement must be anchored in a formal agreement.

Junet maintained that ODM was a political party seeking to acquire and exercise power, signalling that the negotiations would go beyond participation in government.

Junet said ODM was not formed to remain in opposition or simply push for development projects but to capture and exercise political power.

He acknowledged that President Ruto had delivered development projects but maintained that ODM’s main interest in the broad-based government was to secure a meaningful stake in leadership.

“ODM is not an NGO. It is a political party that has been formed to capture and exercise political power. That is why the party leader has said, what do we want? Power,” Junet declared.

He added that the party would negotiate directly with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to ensure its contribution to Ruto’s re-election campaign translates into positions in government.

“We will form the government together with UDA and we will negotiate with UDA. Nothing is for free. Our support for UDA must count for something and we must share power,” he said.

Junet insisted that ODM would not accept what he described as unconditional support for Ruto, arguing that the party must negotiate based on its political strength and national influence.

“We want to be in that government and we are the ones to rule as ODM,” he stated, adding that the party had already prepared major conditions for the proposed political arrangement.

The ODM elections director also warned politicians seeking to challenge the party’s influence in its traditional strongholds, declaring that the party would not surrender any political ground to its partners.

He identified Nyanza, Western, Nairobi, North Eastern and Coast as areas where ODM enjoys significant support, saying the party would fiercely defend its influence.

“We will defend those strongholds to death. And we will not spare anybody who comes to interfere with the strongholds of ODM,” Junet warned.

He further cautioned smaller political parties operating within the broad-based arrangement against attempting to weaken ODM’s influence as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Junet maintained that ODM’s participation in the broad-based government was based on an agreement to work with UDA in running the country and should not be mistaken for a political favour.

“We are in a broad-based government by right, we are not vagrants. We did not go for a walk. We went to form a government with UDA,” he said.

The latest engagement also comes amid growing political competition ahead of the 2027 elections, with UDA and ODM exploring ways to coordinate their political machinery and avoid competing against each other in key electoral contests.

During a November 13 meeting at State House, Ruto hosted leaders from both parties and said they had agreed to strengthen their structures and work together to consolidate their influence, particularly in Nairobi.

The broad-based arrangement was initiated in March 2025 when Ruto and the late Raila Odinga signed a 10-point cooperation framework covering governance, national unity, devolution, the fight against corruption and the rule of law.

Raila died in October 2025, leaving Oburu to steer ODM through a politically sensitive transition as the party negotiates its future relationship with the ruling administration.