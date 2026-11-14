Nyoro Calls Out Ruto Over Insults Against Uhuru, Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro has called on President William Ruto to exercise caution in his public utterances, saying the Head of State should consider the impact of his words on other leaders and the country.

Nyoro has maintained that the presidency demands dignity and decorum, urging president Ruto to be mindful of the language he uses when addressing national issues and other leaders.

Speaking during an ordination ceremony for pastors at the Born Again Evangelism Church in Ruai, Nyoro has called on President Ruto to accord retired President Uhuru Kenyatta the respect he deserves, accusing him of disrespecting his predecessor even when he served as his Deputy President.

He has said the situation worsened after Ruto assumed the presidency, urging him to uphold respect for the former head of state just as he would wish to be accorded once he leaves office after the 2027 general elections.

Nyoro has also come to the defence of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, asking President Ruto to allow him to carry on with his political activities without subjecting him to insults and abusive language.

He has similarly urged the Head of State to exercise restraint when addressing young leaders, saying political disagreements should not translate into attacks and insults.

In the 2027 presidential race, Nyoro has challenged Kenyans to actively participate in determining who should fly the opposition flag, saying the decision should not be left solely to opposition leaders.

He has urged voters to evaluate all leaders based on their leadership qualities, past performance and track records in the various public offices they have held.

The Kiharu MP maintained that Kenyans have already made up their minds about the need for a change in leadership, assuring them that the opposition will rally behind a single presidential candidate to challenge President Ruto.