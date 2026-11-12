Nyakera pushes for free school uniforms for learners through NGCDF

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Former Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Board Chair Irungu Nyakera is pushing for legislation to provide free school uniforms to learners in public schools across the country through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF).

Nyakera wants Parliament to establish a sustainable framework that would ease the financial burden on parents by ensuring school uniforms are provided at no cost to families.

He argues that the cost of uniforms remains a significant expense for households, particularly when learners transition between education levels.

“A school uniform should not be a barrier to a child’s education,” Nyakera said, drawing comparisons with the government’s provision of uniforms and equipment to members of the National Police Service and other disciplined forces.

He said the proposed programme would complement existing education reforms by addressing the everyday expenses that continue to weigh heavily on parents.

As part of the initiative, the Irungu Nyakera Foundation has launched a Free School Uniform Support Programme in Makadara Constituency, targeting vulnerable learners transitioning from Grade 6 to Grade 7 in public schools.

The pilot programme, implemented under the Foundation’s Tano Fresh Education Agenda, will also engage local tailors to design and stitch the uniforms, creating economic opportunities for small businesses.

Nyakera says the Makadara initiative will demonstrate how the programme can be implemented as he pursues a national legislative framework to make free school uniforms accessible to learners across Kenya.