Nyakach professionals seek one candidate in Kisumu governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Nyakach professionals have launched consultations to unite three gubernatorial aspirants from the sub-county behind a single candidate in the race to succeed Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The initiative targets Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor and Senator Tom Ojienda, all of whom have expressed interest in the county’s top seat.

The professionals say having multiple candidates from Nyakach, particularly during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominations, could split the region’s political support and weaken its chances of securing the party ticket.

L-R: Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor and Senator Tom Ojienda/CFM

Speaking after a meeting with Owuor, Nyakach Professionals secretary Collins Oremo said the group would engage all three aspirants, assess their leadership credentials and eventually settle on one candidate.

“As professionals, we’ll take it upon ourselves to engage other contestants with a resolute of getting one single candidate from the sub-county, which will go and present the leadership in the governorship race,” Oremo said.

He said the consultations would allow the group to hear each aspirant’s vision before agreeing on who should carry Nyakach’s ambitions into the wider Kisumu contest.

Nyakach Professionals chairman Gerald Ondiek said the initiative was intended to foster unity and position the sub-county for the governorship.

“The intention of this group is to unite Nyakach,” Ondiek said.

He noted that Kano had previously produced a governor while Seme was completing its turn in the county’s leadership, arguing that Nyakach should now position itself for the top seat.

Ondiek said the professionals would evaluate the three aspirants before announcing their collective position.

“We shall evaluate them, and finally, we’ll give a verdict as Nyakach Professional Kisumu chapter,” he said.

The initiative comes as competition for Nyong’o’s succession gathers momentum, with several other political figures positioning themselves for the race.

They include Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron, Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga and former Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura.

Owuor welcomed the initiative, saying those seeking elective office should be prepared to face scrutiny from the public and other stakeholders.

“When you want to lead the people, you have to be assessed by others. You cannot be your own judge,” he said.

The MP disclosed that he was also consulting other gubernatorial hopefuls beyond Nyakach, including Owili and Ojienda, saying the county needed a united political front.

He praised the professionals for taking an interest in the county’s leadership, arguing that their technical expertise would be valuable in governance.

“I really want to thank them for their initiative because they’ll play a greater role in the management of the county if our dream will become a success,” he said.

The consultations introduce a new dimension to Kisumu’s succession politics, with local alliances taking shape ahead of party nominations and the 2027 General Election.