Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after tech giant rocked by second affair allegation

LOS ANGELES, Nov 11 – Jensen Huang has resigned from his leadership roles at Nvidia, the company’s board has announced.

Huang had been the company’s chief executive, president and a member of its board.

The statement from Nvidia’s board, announcing the resignation of Huang as its chief executive, praised his work at the helm of the company.

“Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound,” it says.

“Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world,” adding the Board and company “thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry”.

Colette Kress has agreed to serve as interim CEO, the board says.

She had already been the company’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Colette has helped lead Nvidia through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” says Harvey Jones of the Board of Directors in the statement, who the company says has been elected as its first-ever chair of the board.

Before joining Nvidia, Kress spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at leading technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

Nvidia is already investigating the affair Huang has admitted, as is the FBI.