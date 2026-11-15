NTSA Targets Speeding, Distracted Driving as 5,009 Kenyans Die in Road Crashes in 2025

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 15 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has called for urgent interventions to address rising road safety concerns, warning that thousands of Kenyans continue to die in road crashes while many survivors are left with life-changing injuries and financial difficulties.

NTSA Board of Management official Andrew Kiplagat said Kenya must prioritise speed management, safer road infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to reduce road fatalities.

Speaking during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims commemorations in Kisumu on Sunday, Kiplagat revealed that the country recorded 11,638 road crashes in 2025, resulting in 5,009 deaths and 19,896 serious injuries.

He said the statistics represented families torn apart by the loss of loved ones, livelihoods disrupted and futures cut short.

“Invest in road safety, not in speed. Behind every statistic is a human story, a family deprived of a loved one, a livelihood disrupted and a future abruptly cut short,” said Kiplagat.

He identified pedestrians and motorcyclists as among the most vulnerable road users, calling for targeted interventions along high-risk road corridors and during periods when crashes are more likely to occur.

Kiplagat said enforcement efforts should target speeding, distracted driving and dangerous overtaking while ensuring compliance with seatbelt requirements, certified helmet use, vehicle roadworthiness standards and regulations against overloading.

He further called for investment in road infrastructure, including adequate street lighting, proper signage and designated facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Our prevention efforts must be evidence-based. We know that pedestrians and motorcyclists are greatly affected. We know the high-risk corridors and the risk hours, and these should guide our interventions,” he said.

Kiplagat urged government agencies, motorists, pedestrians and communities to take collective responsibility for improving road safety.

He also called for sustained support for road crash survivors and families who have lost loved ones, saying remembrance should translate into practical action.

“Every life lost is a story that ends differently. Every survivor deserves support, and every road user has a role to play. Let us remember, let us support, let us act,” he said.

The commemorations began with an inter-denominational prayer service at Coptic, a notorious black spot along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway in Mamboleo, before participants proceeded to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium for the main event.