NTSA Links Improper Overtaking to Fatal Kanga Crash on Mombasa Highway

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says improper overtaking may have contributed to the fatal head-on collision involving a public service vehicle (PSV) and a commercial vehicle at Kanga area near Mtito Andei along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NTSA said preliminary reports indicated that the two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries to several passengers.

The authority said its crash investigation team was working with the police to establish the full circumstances that led to the accident.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicles collided head-on and suggest that improper overtaking may have contributed to the crash,” NTSA said.

The authority did not provide a confirmed death toll or details of the injured passengers in its initial statement.

The crash occurred on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Kanga, near Mtito Andei, along one of Kenya’s busiest transport corridors linking Nairobi to the Coast.

NTSA expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who died and wished those receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

The authority said further investigations would establish the sequence of events leading to the collision.

The incident has renewed attention on road safety along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, where motorists share the road with long-distance buses, commercial trucks and other vehicles.