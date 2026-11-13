NRM Breaks Silence on Muhoozi Succession Claims After Closed-Door Meeting

By: CORRESPONDENT 2 min read
NRM Breaks Silence on Muhoozi Succession Claims After Closed-Door Meeting
Muhoozi increasingly positions himself at the centre of Uganda's succession debate, with his Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) movement mobilising support for a possible presidential bid in 2031/Uganda Media Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement has broken its silence following reports suggesting that its top leadership rejected a proposal to position General Muhoozi Kainerugaba as President Yoweri Museveni’s successor.

The party has dismissed the claims, saying reports about the outcome of its November 10 Central Executive Committee meeting were inaccurate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong said the committee had convened to deliberate on several issues touching on the country’s political, social and economic well-being.

Todwong said it was wrong to interpret the meeting as having rejected a proposal concerning Muhoozi’s potential succession to the presidency.

He maintained that the party would communicate any resolutions reached by the committee through its official communication channels.

“The Party will officially communicate through the right channel, at the right time, any decision it will have reached on any matter,” he said.

The secretary-general also cautioned the public against relying on online reports that had not been verified or officially released by the party.

AFP reported earlier this week that five sources had confirmed that the ruling party had reportedly rejected a proposal to name President Yoweri Museveni’s son, as his successor ahead of the 2031 presidential election, following opposition from senior party members

The source said the proposal was discussed at a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday, but a vote on Kainerugaba’s candidacy was abandoned after several members spoke against it.

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