NPS Probes Video of Nominated Politician Claiming Supporter Used Fake Certificate to Join Police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The National Police Service (NPS) is examining a video featuring a senior nominated politician who claimed she knew of a supporter who allegedly used a fake certificate to secure recruitment as a police constable.

In a statement, the NPS described the sentiments expressed in the video as regrettable and unacceptable, particularly because they were made by a lawmaker who is also an advocate of the High Court.

The Service said the matter was among several cases of suspected document irregularities flagged at a police training college, leading to the expulsion of the recruits involved.

However, the NPS did not identify the politician or the supporter mentioned in the video in the statement.

The National Police Service maintained that it treats recruitment with the utmost seriousness and applies strict verification procedures to ensure that candidates meet the required standards.

It assured the public that dishonest attempts to secure recruitment through forged or falsified documents cannot succeed under its verification protocols.

The Service said it remained committed to ensuring that recruitment is conducted in a manner that upholds integrity, accountability and transparency.

The statement comes amid scrutiny of the police recruitment process following the reported cases of recruits who were found to have presented questionable documents.

The NPS said it would continue to discharge its human resource responsibilities, including recruitment, thoroughly, accountably and transparently in accordance with the Constitution.

It specifically cited Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution of Kenya, which safeguards the Inspector-General’s authority over the National Police Service’s independent command and control functions.

The Service also referenced the Court of Appeal’s decision in Civil Appeal Nos. E971 and E957 of 2025, saying its position was consistent with the constitutional framework recently upheld by the court.

The NPS issued the statement from its headquarters and it was signed by Director of Corporate Communication and Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga on October 24, 2026.

The Service said it would continue to uphold established procedures in the discharge of its mandate, including the recruitment and vetting of police officers.

The politician’s identity and any further action arising from the video were not disclosed in the statement.