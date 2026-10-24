NPS Announces Southern Bypass Closure for Nairobi Marathon, Issues Traffic Diversions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a temporary closure of the Nairobi Southern Bypass and traffic restrictions on sections of Lang’ata Road and Ngong Road to facilitate the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

In a traffic advisory issued on Saturday, police said the Southern Bypass would be completely closed from midnight on Saturday, October 24, until 3pm on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The closure will cover the entire stretch between the Ole Sereni Interchange and Kikuyu Town, affecting motorists travelling between Mombasa Road, Lang’ata, Karen and areas west of Nairobi.

Partial road closures and security restrictions will also affect sections of Lang’ata Road and Ngong Road near Uhuru Gardens and Nairobi National Park, where activities linked to the marathon will take place.

Police have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use designated alternative routes to minimise congestion during the closure.

The NPS has outlined traffic diversions for drivers approaching the affected roads from different directions.

Motorists from Mombasa Road and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) will be diverted onto Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway towards Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Drivers travelling from Western Kenya or using the Kikuyu Bypass will be directed to use James Gichuru Road or Waiyaki Way, depending on their destination, to access the CBD and Mombasa Road.

Motorists approaching from Lang’ata and Karen should expect restricted access to the Southern Bypass. Police have advised them to use Lang’ata Road, Dagoretti Road and Ngong Road as alternative routes, depending on their destinations.

Drivers travelling from the Lenana area along Ngong Road towards Kikuyu have been advised to use Waiyaki Way via Naivasha Road or James Gichuru Road.

Those heading towards Mombasa Road from the same area should use Lang’ata Road via Karen Road.

The National Police Service said it was working with relevant agencies to manage traffic and support the smooth running of the marathon.

Motorists have been asked to exercise patience, comply with traffic rules and follow instructions from police officers and marshals deployed along the affected routes.

Police warned that stern action would be taken against motorists found violating traffic regulations during the traffic management operation.

The annual Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon attracts runners and spectators to the capital, prompting temporary traffic arrangements around the event route to facilitate participants and ensure public safety.

Motorists using the Southern Bypass and surrounding roads have been advised to allow extra travel time, observe road signs and confirm their routes before setting off on Sunday.