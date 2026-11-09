‘No region is lesser than another’: Kindiki pushes Usawa ni Sawa agenda

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 9 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s development agenda, saying no region or community will be left behind in the distribution of national resources, regardless of its political allegiance.

Kindiki said every Kenyan deserves an equal share of development, insisting that historical marginalisation and discrimination must give way to a more equitable approach to national investment.

He said the principle of Usawa ni Sawa (equality is equality) underpins President William Ruto’s re-election agenda, arguing that government projects should be distributed across the country without discrimination.

“We are one nation, and no Kenyan is more important than another. No citizen has more rights than a citizen from another part of the country. That is why we say Usawa ni Sawa. We are all Kenyans, and we have one government which must serve every citizen without any form of discrimination,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President spoke on Monday during a development tour of Taveta Constituency in Taita Taveta County, where he inspected ongoing projects worth billions of shillings and outlined the government’s investment in the region.

He said the administration had abandoned what he described as the historical practice of concentrating development in selected regions, promising that even areas whose residents did not vote for the ruling coalition would receive their fair share of national resources.

“This government will ensure every part of the country is developed without caring who they voted for. For many years, development was concentrated in some areas but this government has said this country must be equal. If development is ongoing in other parts, it must also happen in Taveta and everywhere else in the country. Because Usawa ni Sawa,” he said.

Kindiki cited ongoing infrastructure and social development projects in Taita Taveta as evidence of the government’s commitment to narrowing regional development gaps.

Among the projects he inspected was the 580-bed-capacity Taveta Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) hostel, being constructed at a cost of Sh220 million.

He also visited Kimala Senior School, where construction works funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) are valued at Sh93 million.

Addressing thousands of residents in Taveta town, Kindiki said the government was deliberately investing in historically marginalised areas to bring development closer to communities that had previously been overlooked.

He illustrated the principle of equitable development by drawing comparisons between different parts of the country, saying investments in one region should be matched by similar efforts elsewhere.

“Whenever development is undertaken in Nairobi, it must also be undertaken in Mombasa. When it happens in Kiambu, it must also happen in Taita Taveta. When development takes place in Garissa, it must also reach Kajiado. When it happens in Kisii, it must also take place in Kitui,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government had committed Sh16.5 billion towards the construction of 243 kilometres of new roads in Taita Taveta County, with projects at different stages of implementation.

A key project is the 67-kilometre Taveta-Rombo-Njukini-Ilasit road, which links Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties and is nearing completion. The government has allocated Sh9.4 billion towards the project.

Other road projects include the first phase of the 15-kilometre Cess-Nghonji-Rekeke-Lake Jipe road, which has been contracted at Sh200 million.

The second phase is expected to extend the road from Lake Jipe and beyond.

Works are also ongoing on the Mto Mwagodi-Msau-Mwangae-Mbale-Wundanyi-Mgange road, extending to Bura Junction, as well as the Maungu-Kasigau-Rukanga road in Voi Constituency.

Beyond road infrastructure, Kindiki said the county was benefiting from the construction of modern markets in Mwatunge, Maungu, Voi and Wundanyi, with two additional facilities planned for Taveta and Njukini towns.

The projects form part of a wider Sh7.8 billion investment in housing and related infrastructure in the county, which includes affordable housing units and hostels.

Kindiki pledged that the government would increase development allocations to Taita Taveta to address what he described as years of historical neglect.

“We have brought development and we will do more for the people here. Because of historical marginalisation, going forward we will increase the development budget because we want to correct the historical marginalisation against the people of Taita Taveta,” he said.

The Deputy President also turned his attention to the opposition, challenging its leaders to account for their development record in areas where they previously held political power.

He said opposition leaders should demonstrate what they achieved while in government before criticising the current administration.

“Those in the opposition have been in power before but they did not do anything for the people of Taita Taveta. They should be ready for a hard time ahead because we are ready to show what we have done here in Taita Taveta and everywhere in the country,” Kindiki said.

The visit was attended by Taita Taveta Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo, Taveta MP John Bwire, Mwatate MP Peter Shake, Woman Representative Haika Mizhigi, former Governor John Mruttu, former Woman Representative Joyce Lay and several Members of County Assembly.