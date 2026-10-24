Njeri Maina launches lifestyle brand, creates six jobs for young people

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has ventured into the beauty and fashion industry with the launch of Skinly, a lifestyle brand offering skincare, fashion and wellness services.

Maina said the business had already employed six young people under the age of 25, with more jobs expected as it expands.

The brand, based at Covo Square along Gitanga Road in Nairobi, offers skincare products, facial analysis, beauty therapy, manicures and pedicures, alongside a fashion line featuring shoes, dresses, hats and fascinators.

Speaking during the launch at Bonsai Villa in Gigiri, Nairobi, Maina said she started the business to bring together her interests in skincare and fashion while creating a space where women could access different personal care services.

“I love skincare, and I love fashion. I wanted to bring these interests together under one brand—something that speaks to women and meets their lifestyle needs,” she said.

Maina said the business was also intended to give women a place to relax and take time for themselves amid their daily responsibilities.

The launch comes ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Maina saying economic uncertainty should not stop Kenyans from investing and creating jobs.

“I believe in Kenya, and I believe in our institutions. I want this launch to demonstrate that we can continue investing, building businesses and creating opportunities even during uncertain times,” she said.

She added that she hoped her venture would encourage young people to pursue business ideas and create employment for others.

Maina, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, also runs Njeri Maina Law Advocates and serves as Kirinyaga Woman Representative in the National Assembly.

She has also returned to music with the reggae single Hit and Run, having previously recorded under the name Carola Jayne while associated with Grandpa Records during her university years.