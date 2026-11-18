For years, Nick Cannon’s unconventional family tree has been pop culture’s favorite punchline – and a frequent subject of late-night monologues and social media memes. With 12 children across six different women, the Wild ‘N Out mogul has often fielded questions about how he manages the calendar, the finances, and the emotional bandwidth of it all.

This December, he is handing over the mic to the people living inside that reality.

Premiering on Netflix on December 18, 2026, Raising the Cannons is an eight-episode unscripted docuseries that promises an unfiltered look at how Cannon balances a demanding media career, ongoing battles with lupus nephritis, and the day-to-day logistics of modern blended co-parenting. If the official trailer is any indication, this isn’t a polished vanity project – it is a family reckoning.

While Cannon’s youngest children are still toddlers, his eldest-15-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey – are old enough to have sharp opinions about their father’s choices, and they aren’t afraid to voice them on camera.

In one of the trailer’s most viral moments, Moroccan looks his father dead in the eye and delivers a blunt reality check,telling him that his current lifestyle is “not sustainable in any way.” His twin sister Monroe takes things even further,suggesting that Cannon and Carey might have reconciled if he hadn’t gone on to have ten more children with other women.

For his part, Cannon doesn’t deflect. In a rare moment of vulnerability, he owns up to his past mistakes, admitting on camera that his own “ego drove me away from Mariah” during their marriage.

Four Mothers, Zero Illusions

Although Cannon shares children with six women, only four of the mothers appear as main cast members alongside him:

Abby De La Rosa (mother to twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin), who is currently in a romantic relationship with Cannon.

(mother to twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin), who is currently in a romantic relationship with Cannon. Alyssa Scott (mother to daughter Halo and late son Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in 2021),who is also romantically involved with Cannon.

(mother to daughter Halo and late son Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in 2021),who is also romantically involved with Cannon. Bre Tiesi (Selling Sunset star and mother to son Legendary Love), who is in a relationship with Cannon.

(Selling Sunset star and mother to son Legendary Love), who is in a relationship with Cannon. LaNisha Cole (photographer, model, and mother to daughter Onyx Ice), who maintains a strictly co-parenting dynamic with Cannon while dating someone else.

Note: Mariah Carey and Brittany Bell—mother to Golden, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah – do not star in the series, though Moroccan and Monroe are central to the storyline.

Rather than forcing a “sister wives” trope or pretending everyone lives in seamless harmony, the women set firm boundaries. LaNisha Cole makes her stance crystal clear in the preview, shutting down any attempt to romanticize their setup for ratings: she refuses to push a “false narrative like we’re one big happy family when we’re not.”

Beyond the Headlines: Health and Hustle

Away from the interpersonal tension, Raising the Cannons also documents the physical toll of Cannon’s nonstop hustle.The series tracks his ongoing management of lupus nephritis—an autoimmune kidney disease that has hospitalized him multiple times in recent years -raising legitimate questions about how long he can keep burning the candle at both ends.

Celebrity reality TV usually thrives on manufactured drama or overly curated perfection. Raising the Cannons looks poised to do something far more compelling: hold a mirror up to a complex, deeply scrutinized family dynamic and let the uncomfortable truths breathe. Whether viewers tune in out of curiosity or skepticism, the real stars of the show might just be the teenagers asking the exact questions the rest of the world has been thinking.

Raising the Cannons premieres globally on Netflix on December 18, 2026.