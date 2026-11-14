New Signing Pogo Melody Releases Debut Single “Kuchi Kuchi”

By: CAPITAL LIFESTYLE 2 min read
New Signing Pogo Melody Releases Debut Single “Kuchi Kuchi”

 Recently signed Tanzanian artist Pogo Melody has released a new single, “Kuchi Kuchi.”  Born Suleiman Abdallah Suleimani, the rising Bongo Flava and Afro-pop artist introduces listeners to his heartfelt storytelling and passion for creating music that resonates with everyday experiences, love and relationships. 

“Kuchi Kuchi” is a sincere expression of love and reassurance, telling the story of a man determined to prove that his feelings are genuine. Addressed to a woman who has heard countless promises before, the song delivers a message of intentional love, commitment and devotion, reminding her that she is truly chosen, valued and loved. Through its relatable message, Pogo Melody captures the emotions of anyone seeking a love built on sincerity rather than empty promises.

Listen here

The release marks an exciting new chapter in Pogo Melody’s musical journey under Universal Music Group East Africa, as he sets his sights on growing his audience across Tanzania, East Africa and beyond. With his passion for storytelling and ambition to represent Tanzanian music on the global stage, “Kuchi Kuchi” serves as an introduction to the artistry and musical direction fans can expect from 

him.

Universal Music Group East Africa is pleased to announce the release of “Kuchi Kuchi,” the new single from its recently signed Tanzanian artist Pogo Melody. Born Suleiman Abdallah Suleimani, the rising Bongo Flava and Afro-pop artist introduces listeners to his heartfelt storytelling and passion for creating music that resonates with everyday experiences, love and relationships.

“Kuchi Kuchi” is a sincere expression of love and reassurance, telling the story of a man determined to prove that his feelings are genuine. Addressed to a woman who has heard countless promises before, the song delivers a message of intentional love, commitment and devotion, reminding her that she is truly chosen, valued and loved. Through its relatable message, Pogo Melody captures the emotions of anyone seeking a love built on sincerity rather than empty promises.

Listen here

The release marks an exciting new chapter in Pogo Melody’s musical journey under Universal Music Group East Africa, as he sets his sights on growing his audience across Tanzania, East Africa and beyond. With his passion for storytelling and ambition to represent Tanzanian music on the global stage, “Kuchi Kuchi” serves as an introduction to the artistry and musical direction fans can expect from him.

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