New Legal Framework Allows Hospitals to Procure Medical Supplies Directly from KEMSA

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 22 – The new legal framework allowing individual hospitals to engage Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) directly has ensured timely delivery of essential medicines and equipment to health facilities a senior government official has said.

Principal Secretary Medical Supplies, Dr Ouma Oluga observed that the framework provided hospitals with greater flexibility in sourcing medical commodities a system that has effectively reduced delays associated with previous procurement procedures.

The PS said the new changes were expected to strengthen the availability of essential medicines and other medical supplies needed to support patient care unlike before when there were cases of lack of vital drugs and equipment especially in levels three and four hospitals.

Oluga said the governance reforms at KEMSA were set to address past corruption incidents that faced the body and enhance delivery of drugs and equipment to hospitals.

The PS said the reforms have seen some drug costs reduced by up to 7 percent as KEMSA moved to consolidate supply chain systems all geared towards safeguarding patient care.

In the previous distribution model, county governments were the primary recipients of supplies from KEMSA but was marred by challenges which included alleged mismanagement by the devolved units, huge debts and logistical delays.

Speaking in Naivasha during KEMSA National and County Referral Hospitals Conference, Oluga said the new arrangement could particularly benefit hospitals experiencing shortages of essential medicines, diagnostic equipment and other medical commodities.

“KEMSA should address the low supply of essential drugs to level four and three hospitals which stands at around 51 percent,” he said adding that there were numerous cases of collusion between pharmacists and chemists established near the hospitals to siphon drugs.

Mushrooming chemist businesses outside major public hospitals in Kenya is a normal occurrence as they target patients who miss their prescriptions in the government facilities.

Oluga observed that despite KEMSA refill rate of medical supplies expanding to 92 per cent, only 51 per cent of patients at level four and below have access to drugs,” said Oluga.

He added that the government was promoting local manufacturing of essential medical products to enhance stocking, withstand global shocks and lower the costs of drugs.

He said the reforms have seen some drug costs reduced by up to 7 percent as KEMSA moved to consolidate supply chain systems all geared towards safeguarding patient care.