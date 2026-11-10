NCIC Questions Nandi MCA Over October 31 Utterances

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission is reviewing allegations against Kemeloi-Maraba Ward MCA Trufosa Jelagat Kutto over public remarks she allegedly made in Nandi County.

Kutto appeared before the Commission on Tuesday following summons over the October 31, 2026 utterances at Tambwo Village in Koloch Serem.

The Commission summoned her following public backlash over a viral video in which she allegedly made threatening public utterances regarding the forceful deportation of political dissenters from Nandi County to Hamisi

During the proceedings, the MCA, through her lawyer, responded to the allegations and made representations before the Commission.

The session was led by NCIC Chairman Bishop Kepha Nyamweya Omae, accompanied by commissioners and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Giti.

The Commission says it will consider the submissions and evidence presented before determining the matter.

“NCIC remains committed to fairness, impartiality and due process, and urges leaders and members of the public to exercise restraint in their public utterances and promote peaceful coexistence,” Kepha said.