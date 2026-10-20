NBA rosters feature record 60-plus players with African roots

By: Capital Sport 8 min read
NBA rosters feature record 60-plus players with African roots
Bam Adebayo celebrates during Miami's NBA playoff win over Boston

NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 20 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that a record of more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent are on opening-night rosters for the 2026-27 season.

Overall, opening-night rosters feature 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents, including 70 European players, marking the second consecutive season and second time ever with at least that many.

The more than 60 players who were either born in Africa or have at least one parent born on the continent include more than 25 from or with at least one parent from Nigeria.

Among the more than 60 players are three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Heat; ties to Nigeria), Antetokounmpo, two-time NBA champion OG Anunoby (New York Knicks; UK; ties to Nigeria), 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa (Wizards; ties to the Republic of the Congo), 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), and 2019 NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon).

France has a league-high 17 international players, marking the first time in 13 seasons that a country other than Canada has led the NBA in international players.

Metropolitan 92’s French power forward Victor Wembanyama,

The group is headlined by two-time NBA All-Star and 2025-26 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).

Canada ranks second with 16, headlined by 2025 NBA champion and reigning back-to-back Kia NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), followed by Australia (nine), Germany (seven), Nigeria (a record six) and Serbia (six).

This is the sixth consecutive season that opening-night rosters feature at least 120 international players and the 13th straight season with at least 100 international players.

All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.  The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards feature a league-high seven each.

The record for international players (135) and the record for countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2025-26 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had spent his entire NBA career at Milwaukee Bucks. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

The 70 European players include 2021 NBA champion and two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Heat; Greece; ties to Nigeria), 2023 NBA champion and three-time Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia), six-time NBA All-Star and Kia All-NBA First Team member Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers; Slovenia), and Wembanyama.

Below are additional international player milestones and storylines for the upcoming season:

-Four international players have won the last eight Kia NBA MVP Awards: Gilgeous-Alexander (2025-26 and 2024-25), Jokić (2023-24, 2021-22 and 2020-21), Embiid (2022-23) and Antetokounmpo (2019-20 and 2018-19).  Last season also marked the fifth consecutive season that three international players finished top three in MVP voting: Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 1), Jokić (No. 2) and Wembanyama (No. 3).

-There are a record 19 international players on opening-night rosters who have been NBA All-Stars: Antetokounmpo, Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers; Israel), Dončić, Embiid, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves; France), Al Horford (Golden State Warriors; Dominican Republic), Kyrie Irving (Mavericks; Australia), Jokić, Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland), Jamal Murray (Nuggets; Canada), Kristaps Porziņģis (Warriors; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets; Türkiye), Siakam, Ben Simmons (Kings; Australia), Nikola Vučević (Orlando Magic; Montenegro), Wembanyama and Andrew Wiggins (Heat; Canada).

-At least three international players have made the Kia All-NBA Team each season since 2018-19.

-In the 2026-27 NBA GM Survey, Wembanyama (No. 1) and Jokić (No. 2) were voted the players most likely to win the 2026-27 Kia NBA MVP Award (77% and 10% of votes, respectively).  Wembanyama was also voted as the player GMs would most want to sign if they were starting a franchise today (93% of votes).

-Opening-night rosters feature more than 45 players who participated in Basketball Without Borders, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program.

-There are also several American players with parents from other countries, including Jalen Green (Phoenix Suns; ties to the Philippines), Norman Powell (Chicago Bulls; ties to Jamaica), Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks; ties to the Dominican Republic) and Jaylin Williams (Thunder; ties to Vietnam).

The 81st NBA regular season tips off today with a tripleheader on beIN Sports, Canal+ and SuperSport as the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons (9 p.m. CAT), the defending NBA champion Knicks host the 76ers (1 a.m. CAT) and the Spurs meet the Thunder in San Antonio (3:30 a.m. CAT).  The 2026-27 season will reach fans in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages through the league’s broadcast partners around the world and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

Below is the full list of international players on 2026-27 opening-night NBA rosters (active and inactive):

CountryNameTeamTies
AustraliaDyson DanielsAtlanta Hawks 
AustraliaJock LandaleAtlanta Hawks 
AustraliaJosh GiddeyChicago Bulls 
AustraliaTyrese ProctorCleveland Cavaliers 
AustraliaKyrie IrvingDallas Mavericks 
AustraliaJohnny FurphyIndiana PacersTies to Papua New Guinea
AustraliaRocco Zikarsky*Minnesota Timberwolves 
AustraliaBen SimmonsSacramento Kings 
AustraliaJosh GreenUtah Jazz 
AustriaJakob PoeltlToronto Raptors 
BahamasBuddy HieldChicago Bulls 
BahamasVJ EdgecombePhiladelphia 76ers 
BahamasDeandre AytonWashington WizardsTies to Nigeria
BelgiumAjay MitchellOklahoma City Thunder 
BelgiumToumani CamaraPortland Trail BlazersTies to Mali
Bosnia and HerzegovinaJusuf NurkićUtah Jazz 
BrazilGui SantosGolden State Warriors 
CameroonPascal SiakamIndiana Pacers 
CameroonYves MissiNew Orleans Pelicans 
CameroonJoel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers 
CanadaNickeil Alexander-WalkerAtlanta Hawks 
CanadaLuguentz DortAtlanta Hawks 
CanadaLeonard MillerChicago Bulls 
CanadaJamal MurrayDenver Nuggets 
CanadaRyan Nembhard*Denver Nuggets 
CanadaAndrew NembhardIndiana Pacers 
CanadaZach EdeyMemphis Grizzlies 
CanadaOlivier-Maxence ProsperMemphis GrizzliesTies to Haiti
CanadaAndrew WigginsMiami Heat 
CanadaTrey LylesMinnesota Timberwolves 
CanadaBennedict MathurinNew Orleans PelicansTies to Haiti
CanadaShai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder 
CanadaDillon BrooksPhoenix Suns 
CanadaShaedon SharpePortland Trail Blazers 
CanadaRJ BarrettToronto Raptors 
CanadaWill RileyWashington Wizards 
ChinaYang HansenPortland Trail Blazers 
CroatiaMario HezonjaCleveland Cavaliers 
CroatiaIvica ZubacIndiana Pacers 
CroatiaKarlo MatkovićNew Orleans Pelicans 
Czech RepublicVít KrejčíPortland Trail Blazers 
Democratic Republic of the CongoOscar Tshiebwe*Houston Rockets 
Democratic Republic of the CongoJonathan KumingaMinnesota Timberwolves 
Dominican RepublicAl HorfordGolden State Warriors 
Dominican RepublicDavid Jones Garcia*San Antonio Spurs 
EstoniaHenri VeesaarAtlanta Hawks 
FinlandLauri MarkkanenUtah Jazz 
FranceNolan TraoréBrooklyn Nets 
FranceMoussa DiabatéCharlotte HornetsTies to Guinea and Mali
FranceTidjane SalaünCharlotte Hornets 
FranceNoa EssengueChicago BullsTies to Cameroon
FranceZaccharie RisacherDallas Mavericks 
FranceOusmane DiengMilwaukee BucksTies to Senegal
FranceJoan BeringerMinnesota TimberwolvesTies to Benin
FranceRudy GobertMinnesota Timberwolves 
FrancePacôme DadietNew York KnicksTies to Ivory Coast
FranceMohamed DiawaraNew York KnicksTies to Mali
FranceNoah PendaOrlando MagicTies to Cameroon and Martinique
FranceRayan Rupert*Philadelphia 76ersTies to Morocco  
FranceSidy CissokoPortland Trail BlazersTies to Senegal
FranceMaxime RaynaudSacramento Kings 
FranceVictor WembanyamaSan Antonio Spurs 
FranceBilal CoulibalyWashington WizardsTies to Mali
FranceAlex SarrWashington WizardsTies to Senegal
GeorgiaSandro MamukelashviliLos Angeles Lakers 
GeorgiaGoga BitadzeOrlando Magic 
GermanyMoritz WagnerBrooklyn Nets 
GermanyDennis SchröderCharlotte HornetsTies to The Gambia
GermanyHannes SteinbachCharlotte Hornets 
GermanyIsaiah HartensteinOklahoma City Thunder 
GermanyTristan da SilvaOrlando MagicTies to Brazil
GermanyFranz WagnerOrlando Magic 
GermanyAriel HukportiPhiladelphia 76ersTies to Togo
GreeceGiannis AntetokounmpoMiami HeatTies to Nigeria
GuineaMoussa CisséDallas Mavericks 
IsraelBen SarafBrooklyn Nets 
IsraelDeni AvdijaPortland Trail Blazers 
ItalySimone FontecchioMiami Heat 
JamaicaNick RichardsMiami Heat 
JapanRui HachimuraLA ClippersTies to Benin
LatviaKristaps PorziņģisGolden State Warriors 
LithuaniaKasparas JakučionisMilwaukee Bucks 
LithuaniaDomantas SabonisSacramento Kings 
MexicoKarim LópezMemphis GrizzliesTies to Spain
MontenegroNikola VučevićOrlando Magic 
NetherlandsTristan Enaruna*Cleveland CavaliersTies to Nigeria
NetherlandsMalevy Leons*Golden State Warriors 
NetherlandsQuinten PostMemphis Grizzlies 
New ZealandSteven AdamsHouston Rockets 
NigeriaUgonna Onyenso*Detroit Pistons 
NigeriaCharles BasseyGolden State Warriors 
NigeriaAdem BonaPhiladelphia 76ersTies to Türkiye
NigeriaPrecious AchiuwaSacramento Kings 
NigeriaJosh OkogieUtah Jazz 
NigeriaFelix Okpara*Washington Wizards 
PortugalNeemias QuetaBoston CelticsTies to Guinea-Bissau
RussiaEgor DёminBrooklyn Nets 
RussiaVladislav Goldin*Miami Heat 
SenegalMouhamed GueyeAtlanta Hawks 
SenegalKhalifa DiopCleveland Cavaliers 
SenegalTacko Fall*Philadelphia 76ers 
SerbiaNikola JokićDenver Nuggets 
SerbiaBogdan BogdanovićHouston Rockets 
SerbiaNikola JovićMiami Heat 
SerbiaBogoljub MarkovićMilwaukee Bucks 
SerbiaNikola TopićOklahoma City Thunder 
SerbiaTristan VukčevićWashington WizardsTies to Sweden
SloveniaLuka DončićLos Angeles Lakers 
South SudanKhaman MaluachPhoenix SunsTies to Uganda
South SudanDuop Reath*Phoenix SunsTies to Australia
SpainHugo GonzálezBoston Celtics 
SpainSanti AldamaDallas Mavericks 
SpainSergio De LarreaDallas Mavericks 
SpainBaba MillerLA Clippers 
SpainAday MaraOklahoma City Thunder 
SwedenPelle LarssonMiami Heat 
SwitzerlandClint CapelaHouston RocketsTies to Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
SwitzerlandYanic Konan NiederhäuserLA ClippersTies to Ivory Coast
SwitzerlandKyshawn GeorgeWashington WizardsTies to Canada and France
TürkiyeTarik BiberovićDallas MavericksTies to Bosnia and Herzegovina
TürkiyeAlperen SengunHouston Rockets 
UkraineSvi MykhailiukUtah Jazz 
United KingdomAmari Williams*Boston Celtics 
United KingdomTobi Lawal*Dallas MavericksTies to Nigeria
United KingdomOG AnunobyNew York KnicksTies to Nigeria

*Two-Way Player

Capital Sport

Capital Sport