Naki Accident Survivors Recount Family Tragedy During Road Victims’ Remembrance

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 15 – Survivors of the August 2025 Naki road accident along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway have appealed to authorities to facilitate medical assessments and support for victims still struggling with injuries and financial difficulties.

The survivors made the appeal during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims commemorations in Kisumu on Sunday, where they recounted the devastating impact of the crash that claimed several lives of members of a family from Nyakach.

The family had been travelling home after attending a burial in Nyahera when the accident occurred at Coptic, a notorious black spot along the highway.

One of the survivors, who lost several relatives in the crash, thanked God for sparing his life, saying the annual remembrance was important in raising awareness about road safety and preventing similar tragedies.

“I thank God for saving my life because most of my people died. This remembrance is good because it helps people understand that accidents happen and learn how they can be avoided,” he said.

Another survivor, Washington Omollo from Koguta in Nyakach, said he managed to walk out of the wreckage but lost his stepmother, stepfather and cousins.

Omollo said the tragedy had plunged his family into financial hardship, with some survivors still undergoing treatment and struggling to meet medical expenses.

He appealed to relevant authorities to arrange medical assessments to establish the extent of the survivors’ injuries and determine the assistance they require.

“We walked out of the wreckage, but we lost our parents and other family members. As a family, we have been left paupers. We are still receiving treatment and are appealing for an assessment of our medical conditions so that we can know the way forward,” said Omollo.

The survivors’ accounts highlighted the long-term effects of road crashes, including prolonged medical treatment, psychological distress and financial instability for affected families.

The appeals came as the National Transport and Safety Authority called for stronger road safety interventions, with official Andrew Kiplagat saying survivors and bereaved families deserved sustained support.

Kiplagat said road safety must be treated as a shared responsibility, urging stakeholders to move beyond commemorations and implement measures that protect road users.