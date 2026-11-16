Naivas named Kenya’s top supermarket brand in 2026 Superbrands ranking



NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Naivas has been ranked Kenya’s number one supermarket brand and sixth strongest brand across all sectors in the 2026 Superbrands East Africa rankings, reflecting consumer perceptions of quality, reliability and brand distinction.

The homegrown retailer emerged top in the supermarket category following consumer research conducted by Kantar, which assessed brands based on their reputation and standing among Kenyan shoppers.

The ranking places Naivas among the country’s leading brands across different industries, highlighting the growing importance of consumer confidence in a retail market characterised by competition for household spending.

Naivas Chief Executive Officer Andreas von Paleske said the recognition reflected the relationship between the retailer and its customers, while placing an obligation on the business to maintain service standards.

“This recognition belongs to the millions of customers who choose Naivas every day, as well as our colleagues and partners who work tirelessly to serve them,”said Von Paleske.

“Being ranked Kenya’s No. 1 supermarket brand and sixth among the country’s strongest brands is an honour, but more importantly, it is a responsibility to keep earning that trust through quality, reliability and a consistently strong customer experience.”

The recognition comes as supermarkets continue competing for customers through pricing, product availability, store networks and convenience, with household purchasing power remaining an important consideration in the retail sector.

Naivas’ ranking also comes against the backdrop of improved financial performance. The retailer’s net profit increased by 41.7 percent to Sh3.37 billion in the year ended June 2026, up from Sh2.38 billion a year earlier.

Sales grew by 11 percent to Sh123.66 billion, according to IBL Group’s 2026 Integrated Report.

The Superbrands East Africa ranking covers the 2026–2028 period, with the formal presentation of the recognition certificate scheduled to take place at Naivas’ headquarters in Nairobi.