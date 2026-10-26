Nairobi Water Shutdown to Hit Parts of Nairobi for Three Days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Residents in several parts of Nairobi will experience a three-day water supply interruption following an emergency shutdown of a major pipeline for repairs.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the shutdown of the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete pipeline by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) would begin on Monday, October 26, and end on Thursday, October 29, at 11.59pm.

The interruption is expected to affect residential estates, hospitals, businesses and institutions across several parts of the city, including Westlands, Parklands, Lavington, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lang’ata, Karen, Nairobi West and Upper Hill.

Other affected areas include Riverside, Ngong Road, Kibera, Jamhuri, Woodley, Adams Arcade and parts of Mbagathi Road.

In Upper Hill, the shutdown is expected to affect Kenyatta National Hospital and Nairobi Hospital, while residents of Lang’ata will experience interruptions in areas including Uhuru Gardens, Southlands, Civil Servants Estate, Moi Lang’ata Barracks, Sunvalley and Royal Park.

Residents of Nairobi West, Madaraka, Siwaka, Wilson Airport and surrounding estates will also be affected.

In the western and northern parts of the city, the affected areas include Westlands, Brookside, Lantana Road, General Mathenge Road, Peponi Road, Lower Kabete Lane, Parklands, Highridge, Limuru Road, Chiromo Lane and Waiyaki Way.

The shutdown will also affect parts of Ngara, Park Road, City Park, Forest Road, Kipande Road and Desai Road, as well as the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the US Embassy and surrounding areas.

Residents of Kihingo Estate, Magnolia, Kinanda Valley, Lower Raphta Road, Upper Lantana Road and parts of James Gichuru Road have also been listed among those likely to experience interruptions.

The company urged customers in the affected areas to conserve the water available to them as repair works continue.

In a public notice signed by managing director Martin Nang’ole, Nairobi Water apologised for the inconvenience and said the shutdown was necessary to facilitate emergency repairs on the pipeline.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and urge them to use their available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply,” the company said.

The interruption comes as households and businesses in the affected neighbourhoods are expected to make alternative arrangements for their water needs during the repair period.Nairobi Water said supply would be restored following the completion of the works.