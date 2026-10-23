Nairobi United snap up ex-Gor defender after brief stint in Tunisia

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – Former Gor Mahia defender Alphonce Omija has joined Nairobi United after canceling his stint with Tunisian side Etoile Sportiff du Sahel.

The Harambee Stars centreback was unveiled by Naibois on Friday afternoon, announcing the arrival of Omija on an undisclosed deal.

Omija joined the Tunisian giants in September last year after a successful campaign with the national team at the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in which he formed a formidable partnership with then Gor Mahia teammate Sylvester Owino at the back.

Omija was instrumental as Benni McCarthy’s charges reached the quarters of the continental competition.

For Etoile, the Gor Mahia academy graduate was a mainstay of the defence, shuffling between the centre and as a rightback.

He played 16 matches, including in the Caf Confederations Cup and the local league, among other competitions.

At Naibois, Omija will be looking to quickly establish himself in Patrick Aussems’ starting XI where he will be battling for places with other defenders including Wycliffe Omondi, Prince Buregeya, Joseph Bate, and Steve Biko Omollo, among others.