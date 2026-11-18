

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Motorists using the Nairobi–Thika–Juja–Kenol–Sagana–Marua highway could begin paying toll charges under a proposed Sh100 billion road project expected to reach financial close in the 2028/29 financial year.

The National Treasury has listed the highway among proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects that will rely on private-sector financing, with toll collections expected to be the primary source of revenue for the investor.

According to the 2027 Budget Policy Statement, the project will operate under a user-pay model, meaning motorists will be required to pay for using the road once the tolling arrangement is implemented.

The project has an estimated value of Sh100 billion and a proposed contract period of 30 years, with the Government targeting financial close in the financial year beginning July 2028.

However, the Treasury has not disclosed the proposed toll rates, specific charging points or the exact date when motorists will start paying, with the project still awaiting approval.

The proposed tolling arrangement places the highway among a growing number of Kenyan infrastructure projects seeking to recover private investment through direct user charges rather than relying entirely on taxpayer-funded construction.

The Treasury has identified the project as a user-pay investment, indicating that the private investor will collect toll revenue while bearing commercial and demand risks.

“User-pay projects without Government support: the private party bears the commercial and demand risks and there is no Government payment or contingent liability to Government.”

“Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) remain an important mechanism for mobilizing private sector capital, expertise and innovation for the delivery of public infrastructure and services.”

The proposed highway project carries an estimated cumulative maximum contingent liability exposure of Sh120 billion in both FY 2028/29 and FY 2029/30, although this represents a projected fiscal risk rather than a confirmed Government payment or the amount motorists will pay.

The proposal comes as the Government expands the use of toll-funded infrastructure, with the Nairobi Expressway already operating under a similar model.

Other projects in the pipeline include the Mombasa Northern Bypass, also proposed as a toll-funded road, and the Nairobi Southern Bypass, whose proposed arrangement covers operation, maintenance and tolling.

The planned charges are likely to raise questions about affordability for daily commuters, public service vehicle operators and businesses transporting goods along the Nairobi–Thika corridor.

The Treasury says PPP projects will undergo assessments to establish affordability, value for money and the potential financial obligations arising from their contracts.

The proposed 2028/29 financial close remains subject to the necessary approvals and completion of the project’s contractual arrangements.