Nairobi Joins the prestigious World Cities Culture Forum alongside London, New York,Tokyo, Paris and São Paulo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Nairobi is proud to announce its official entry into the prestigious World Cities Culture Forum, joining 46 other creative capitals from across six continents including London, New York, Tokyo, Paris and São Paulo in a shared commitment to placing culture at the heart of urban development.

​Commenting on this landmark announcement, Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson stated​”Joining the World Cities Culture Forum marks an exciting chapter for Nairobi. As our city continues to grow into a vibrant hub of innovation and creativity, our cultural heritage remains our greatest anchor. Engaging with this global network will allow us to showcase Nairobi’s dynamic arts ecosystem while learning from other world leaders on how to embed culture as essential infrastructure. We are fully committed to building a human centric city where every artist, creator, photographer, film maker and citizen finds space to thrive, connect and belong.”

​Highlighting the importance of citizen centric cultural growth, Rosemary Kariuki, County Executive for Inclusivity, Public Participation and Citizen Engagement, whose docket oversees Culture. ​”Culture belongs to the people and true urban development must be inclusive, participatory and reflective of our diverse communities. By placing culture at the heart of our public engagement framework, we are ensuring that grassroots creativity, local traditions and community voices directly shape Nairobi’s identity. Becoming part of the World Cities Culture Forum gives us a wonderful platform to share how citizen driven cultural policies are transforming our neighborhoods into spaces of shared belonging.”