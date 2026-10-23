Nairobi braces for heavy rains and flash floods

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall, flash floods and strong winds in dozens of counties, with the heaviest downpours expected between October 26 and 28.

In an advisory issued on October 23, the department said rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours is expected in parts of the Coast, Northeastern region, the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, Central Highlands and Southeastern Lowlands from October 24 to 28.

Parts of Nairobi are among the areas expected to receive rain, alongside Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Meru and Nyeri, among other counties.

The department warned residents to remain alert for flash floods and poor visibility, noting that floodwaters can also occur downstream in areas that have not received heavy rainfall.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas should remain vigilant for potential flash floods and poor visibility,” the advisory stated.

The rains are also expected to be accompanied by gusty winds, with strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots forecast in coastal, eastern and northern regions.

Ocean waves exceeding two metres are expected on Sunday, October 25, prompting a warning to people involved in maritime activities to exercise caution.

Residents have also been advised to avoid sheltering under trees or staying near grilled windows during storms because of the risk of lightning strikes.

The rainfall intensity is expected to reduce by October 30, according to the department, which said further updates would be issued if conditions change.