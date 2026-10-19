NACADA Seeks Specialised Drug Courts in Embu, Eldoret and Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has asked the Judiciary to establish additional specialised courts to handle drug-related offences and strengthen the fight against narcotics trafficking and organised crime.

NACADA Board Chairperson Stephen Mairori made the proposal during a meeting with Chief Justice Martha Koome, where he commended the Judiciary for establishing specialised courts to handle cases involving the possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Mairori called for the establishment of specialised magistrates’ courts in Embu and Eldoret and the reinstatement of Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa as a specialised facility serving the Coast region.

He also proposed the establishment of a High Court with specialised jurisdiction over organised crime to improve the handling of complex criminal cases.

“We appreciate the specialised courts already in place, but coverage must expand. Embu and Eldoret need dedicated magistrates’ courts, and Shanzu should be reinstated to serve the Coast region effectively,” he said.

Mairori said expanding specialised courts should be accompanied by capacity building for judicial officers and other court users on alcohol and drug abuse.

He called for joint training programmes, research and information sharing on drug abuse and crime data to strengthen evidence-based decision-making and improve the administration of justice.

The NACADA chairperson also proposed joint public education and prevention programmes aimed at addressing substance abuse and reducing drug-related crime.

He further advocated closer collaboration between NACADA and the Judiciary, including the development of frameworks for establishing recovery treatment courts.

Such courts would explore approaches that combine accountability for drug-related offences with treatment and rehabilitation for eligible offenders struggling with substance use disorders.

Chief Justice Martha Koome welcomed the proposals, saying the Judiciary was committed to strengthening cooperation with NACADA in addressing drug abuse and organised crime.

Koome highlighted the importance of training, data sharing and public education in improving the justice system’s response to substance abuse.

“The Judiciary is ready to deepen collaboration with NACADA. Training, data sharing and public education are critical, and we will explore modalities for recovery treatment courts to ensure justice is both firm and restorative,” she said.

The two institutions agreed to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, with technical teams expected to meet to develop frameworks for training, information sharing and the proposed specialised courts.

The discussions are expected to guide the next steps towards expanding the Judiciary’s capacity to handle drug-related cases and strengthening coordination between justice sector institutions and agencies responsible for preventing substance abuse.

The proposed measures would seek to improve access to specialised judicial services while supporting efforts to combat drug trafficking, organised crime and alcohol and drug abuse in Kenya.