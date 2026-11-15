Mwangi wins inaugural KCB Group CEO Golf Series in Nyeri

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2026 – Handicap 8 golfer Stella Mwangi emerged as the overall winner of the inaugural KCB Group CEO Golf Series held at Nyeri Golf Club on Saturday, after carding 40 Stableford points.

Mwangi edged out handicap 7 Daniel Weru on countback to clinch the top honours in a tournament that attracted 178 golfers.

Handicap 25 Daisy Mumbi emerged as the overall lady winner after returning 38 Stableford points, while Vinesh Shah, playing off handicap 23, topped the men’s Division Two category with 50 net points.

Catherine Nganga, handicap 32, claimed the ladies’ Division Two title with 41 net points.

In Division Three, John Nduru, playing off handicap 34, emerged as the men’s winner with 42 net points, while Linet Murage, handicap 54, clinched the ladies’ category with 43 net points.

Mwangi attributed her victory to consistent preparation, teamwork and discipline on the course.

“Golf is a game that requires discipline, patience and consistency. I have been playing with my four-ball regularly, and we have been encouraging each other to keep improving. My preparation ahead of this competition also played an important role. The key was keeping my head down, staying focused and taking every shot as it came. I am delighted to have won the inaugural edition of the series,” she said.

Other notable winners included Richard Kibicho, handicap 2, who claimed the gross winner’s title with a score of 73, while Timothy Kuria, playing off handicap 18, emerged as the sponsor winner with 36 points.

In the special categories, Mbugua Macharia, handicap 37, won the men’s nearest-tothe-pin prize, while Lady Captain Serah Githaiga, handicap 17, took the ladies’ nearest-to-the-pin honours.

Patrick Matu, handicap 6, claimed the men’s longest drive prize, while Mwangi added another accolade to her impressive day by winning the ladies’ longest drive category.

Peter Ndichu of Ruiru Sports Club, playing off handicap 14, was crowned the guest winner with 36 points.

In the junior categories, Judith Wacuka, handicap 30, won the girls’ junior category with 31 points, while Kristopher Mwangi, handicap 22, claimed the boys’ junior title with an identical score of 31 points.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said:

“Golf offers a unique opportunity to bring people together, build meaningful relationships and strengthen connections beyond the boardroom. Through the KCB Group CEO Golf Series, we want to create a platform where we can interact with our customers, partners and the wider golfing fraternity.”

“We are particularly pleased to bring this inaugural edition to Nyeri, a region with significant economic potential. We recognize the important role that institutions such as Nyeri Club play in nurturing sporting talent, promoting social interaction and supporting the local economy. There is an opportunity to further develop the club, enhance its facilities and strengthen its position as a key sporting and social destination in the region. We are committed to working with stakeholders to unlock this potential,” said Russo.

The KCB Group CEO Golf Series will traverse different regions, including Nairobi, Rift Valley and Lower Eastern, providing golfers and customers with opportunities to interact while showcasing the economic and sporting potential of the host destinations.

The second leg of the series will be held at the Thika Sports Club on December 12, 2026.