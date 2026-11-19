NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Former Attorney General and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has landed an international role after being appointed to the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission in The Gambia.

Muturi will join a team of election experts and prominent figures from different countries tasked with observing the electoral process in the West African nation.

The appointment was announced by the JB Centre, which said the former Cabinet Secretary had been selected by the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat in recognition of his experience in public service, parliamentary leadership and democratic governance.

“It’s an honor,” Muturi reacted to the appointment.

The mission will be led by former Lesotho Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili and will bring together experts from Nigeria, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Other members include former ECOWAS Commission Director of Political Affairs Prof Aderemi Isola Ajibewa, constitutional governance scholar Prof Cynthia Barrow-Giles and Campaign for Good Governance Executive Director Marcella Samba-Sesay.

The team will assess the conduct of the elections against democratic principles, focusing on transparency, credibility and electoral integrity.

According to the JB Centre, the mission will work alongside international and regional stakeholders as part of efforts to support free, fair and transparent elections.