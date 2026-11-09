Murkomen woos Sifuna into Ruto camp with 2032 succession promise

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has challenged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to abandon his presidential ambitions in the 2027 General Election and rally behind President William Ruto, promising that the Luhya community could be positioned to take over the country’s leadership in 2032.

Murkomen argued that Sifuna and other young leaders from the Western region stood a better chance of ascending to power by supporting Ruto’s second-term bid rather than joining efforts to dislodge him next year.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a thanksgiving service and fundraising event at Bushiangala Church of God in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County, where he urged the community to remain politically aligned with the President.

According to Murkomen, the community should use the remaining five years of Ruto’s potential second term to consolidate its political influence and prepare for the next succession battle.

“The President is our neighbour, and he is just next door. There is no need to divide the votes because you cannot win that way. Support the President for the next five years, and you and I will make arrangements in the coming years,” Murkomen said.

His remarks appeared directed at Sifuna’s growing political ambitions, which have gained momentum following his differences with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership over the party’s decision to support Ruto’s re-election.

Sifuna has emerged as one of the prominent figures in the emerging opposition movement, with his name increasingly featuring in discussions over a possible presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in 2027.

The senator has also attracted considerable support among young voters, positioning himself as a potential contender in the race for the opposition coalition’s presidential ticket.

However, Murkomen acknowledged Sifuna’s rising profile while questioning the wisdom of pursuing the presidency against Ruto in the next election.

He warned that divisions among Luhya leaders could once again derail the community’s ambitions of producing a Head of State, arguing that the region risked abandoning a political arrangement that could benefit it in the next succession cycle.

Murkomen accused politicians of repeatedly persuading the Luhya community to abandon its political allies whenever its preferred leaders appeared to be gaining ground in national politics.

“Whenever you build your leaders in Kakamega and they are approaching the presidency, someone comes along and convinces you to take a different direction and abandon the journey,” he said.

He maintained that the community had invested considerable political support in Ruto over the years and should not walk away from that relationship when the President was approaching the end of his second-term prospects.

“You have supported him, he has worked, and he is nearing the completion of his term. Yet you are now being told to cut ties with him and start afresh with someone else who is still far back in the queue,” Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary further dismissed the prospect of young politicians successfully challenging the incumbent in 2027, arguing that they would be better served by allowing Ruto to complete his political journey before positioning themselves for national leadership.

He urged the community to focus on building a succession strategy rather than dividing its political support among competing presidential aspirants.

Murkomen’s intervention comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, with opposition leaders yet to agree on a single candidate to challenge Ruto.

The debate over the next presidential race has also exposed competing ambitions among younger politicians seeking to establish themselves as alternatives to the country’s established political leadership.

Murkomen urged the community to first allow Ruto to complete his time in office before turning its attention to the next leadership contest.

“Let us first settle matters with the President who is currently in office and allow him to move on. We can then sit down and organise ourselves as we pursue leadership going forward,” he said.