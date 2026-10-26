MultiChoice cuts DStv top package price by Sh4,400 amid subscriber losses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – MultiChoice Kenya has cut the monthly price of its top DStv package by Sh4,400 to Sh7,300 as the pay-TV operator faces declining subscribers and competition from online streaming platforms.

Under new prices announced on Monday, DStv Ultimate will cost Sh7,300, down from Sh11,700 previously charged for the Premium package.

The company has also reduced the number of DStv packages from six to four, introducing DStv Starter at Sh750, DStv Select at Sh1,500 and DStv Sports at Sh3,000 per month, alongside the top-tier Ultimate package.

MultiChoice has also lowered the monthly price of its top GOtv package from Sh3,199 to Sh3,000.

The changes come as the company loses subscribers to competing entertainment platforms. Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya shows MultiChoice lost more than 57,000 DStv and GOtv subscribers in the first half of 2026, bringing its combined subscriber base to 653,066.

DStv Ultimate offers up to 180 channels, including sports and movies, with additional coverage of Formula 1, MotoGP, cricket, rugby, ATP tennis and major golf tournaments, according to MultiChoice.

Speaking during the launch, MultiChoice Kenya Chief Executive Officer Nzola Miranda said the changes followed a review of the company’s packages to reflect changing consumer needs.

“This marks a defining moment in our 30-year journey in Kenya. For the first time, we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our entire product portfolio, reimagining and simplifying our package offerings to reflect the evolving needs, preferences and realities of Kenyan consumers,” Miranda said.