Mudavadi calls for performance-based promotions in all 47 counties

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 9 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for reforms in the management of county public servants, proposing a legal framework that ties employee performance to promotions, career progression and improved service delivery.

Mudavadi said all 47 county governments must adopt transparent and merit-based systems that reward productivity, warning against performance contracts being treated as routine administrative exercises without tangible consequences for employees.

He said public servants who demonstrate commitment, efficiency and measurable results should be recognised through fair promotions and career advancement.

“We need a proper legal framework that speaks to the issue of performance management and productivity. Performance contracts should not just be a ritual; they must be a legal obligation that links performance to the fair promotion of public servants,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary spoke on Monday during the National Forum of County Public Service Boards Annual Convention in Kisumu, where he challenged county governments to strengthen accountability and professionalism in their human resource management systems.

He said performance assessments must be anchored on measurable outcomes and objective evaluations to ensure public servants are rewarded based on their contribution rather than routine administrative procedures.

Mudavadi invoked the principle of Usawa ni Sawa, saying every public servant deserved equal opportunities, fair treatment and recognition based on individual performance, commitment and productivity.

He challenged County Public Service Boards to strengthen merit-based recruitment, eliminate unfair human resource practices and create working environments that nurture talent, innovation and professional excellence.

The boards, he said, have a constitutional responsibility to ensure county governments maintain competent, accountable and productive workforces capable of translating development priorities into improved services for residents.

Mudavadi further argued that the success of devolution should not be measured by the existence of county institutions but by their ability to respond to citizens’ needs and improve service delivery at the grassroots.

He called for closer collaboration between the national and county governments in strengthening public institutions, improving human resource management and ensuring efficient utilisation of public resources.

The annual convention brings together representatives of County Public Service Boards from all 47 counties and other stakeholders to discuss human resource management, institutional capacity, performance and productivity in devolved governments.