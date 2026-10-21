MP Mogaka Backs Ruto, Cites Development Projects in West Mugirango

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – West Mugirango MP Stephen Mogaka has declared support for President William Ruto’s administration, citing ongoing development projects in his constituency as the main reason for his political shift.

Mogaka said aligning himself with the Kenya Kwanza government would enable him to secure more development opportunities for residents of West Mugirango, insisting that his priority was delivering services rather than engaging in prolonged political disputes.

Speaking at Masosa in Nyamaiya Ward, Nyamira County, the first-term legislator said major development projects in the constituency had been facilitated by the Ruto administration.

“All the projects we are seeing here have been given to us by the Ruto government. I have no reason to be outside government when my people are benefiting from this government,” Mogaka said.

The MP was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket but now appears to be moving closer to the ruling coalition as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mogaka defended his decision, arguing that working with the government would strengthen his ability to lobby for projects aimed at improving livelihoods in his constituency.

He cited roads, electricity connectivity, education bursaries and water projects among the development priorities he said required cooperation with the national government.

“My people elected me to bring development, not to engage in endless politics. I was elected on Jubilee, yes, but Jubilee is now history on the ground. The government of the day is Kenya Kwanza and that is where development is,” he added.

Mogaka Aligns With Ruto Ahead of 2027 Elections

The legislator’s declaration comes as President Ruto’s administration seeks to consolidate political support across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mogaka’s remarks also signal a possible shift in political alliances within the Gusii region, where leaders are positioning themselves amid growing competition for influence ahead of the next electoral contest.

His support for the administration appears to align him with the Two-Term Movement, which is advocating for Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

The MP maintained that his decision was driven by the interests of his constituents, arguing that cooperation with the national government was necessary to accelerate development.

The move reflects the broader political balancing act facing elected leaders as they weigh party loyalty against demands from constituents for infrastructure and public services.

However, Mogaka’s declaration does not, by itself, establish whether he has formally defected from Jubilee Party or joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

With the 2027 elections approaching, his position could shape political alignments in West Mugirango and contribute to the wider contest for support in the Gusii region.