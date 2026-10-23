More trouble for Peres? Sydney Marathon respond to Jepchirchir provisional suspension

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – Organisers of the Sydney Marathon have expressed disappointment over the provisional suspension of Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir after she allegedly tested positive for EPO.

In a statement, the organisers said they will not be quick to pass judgement on the women’s defending champion rather will wait for the conclusion of the case before taking the next step.

“The TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS is extremely disappointed to learn that Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), after an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya prior to the TCS Sydney Marathon, held on 30 August 2026, returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO,” the organisers said.

They added: “Jepchirchir is entitled to due process, and we will make no further comment on the case until that process has concluded.”

The organisers further reiterated their commitment to a clean sport, noting that they have increasingly worked with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to conduct rigorous out-of-competition tests.

“Our commitment to clean sport is unwavering. Every athlete who lines up in Sydney deserves to race on a level playing field, and every participant and spectator deserves to trust the result they see at the finish line. That conviction is why, alongside our fellow Abbott World Marathon Majors, we have invested in increased out-of-competition testing in partnership with the AIU, and why we will keep standing firmly with the athletes who compete cleanly,” the statement read.

Jepchirchir’s provisional suspension was announced by the anti-doping czars on Friday afternoon, revealing that the 33-year-old tested positive off of a sample collected ahead of August’s Sydney Marathon.

The world champion clocked 2:18:31 to win the World Marathon Majors race.

Should she be found guilty of doping, Jepchirchir’s will be banned from life from competing in the World Marathon Majors.

“Under Abbott World Marathon Majors rules, any athlete banned for a doping offence of three months or more is banned for life from all eight Majors,” the organisers noted.