Mombasa County Enforcement Officer Killed as Gunmen Steal Police Rifle

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 26 — A Mombasa County enforcement officer has been killed and three others injured after armed men attacked a cess collection checkpoint in Likoni early Monday and escaped with an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The attack occurred at about 3:40am at Barabara ya Mchanga, where county enforcement officers and two Administration Police officers were manning the checkpoint.

Mombasa County Police Commander Stella Cherono said police had launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

“One of our officers was injured and a county enforcement officer was also attacked. Unfortunately, we lost one,” Cherono said.

The deceased was identified as Omari Mzerera, a county enforcement officer who was shot during the confrontation.

According to witnesses, the attackers confronted officers at the cess collection point before a struggle ensued.

Police officers reportedly fired several rounds into the air in an attempt to disperse the group but were overpowered.

During the confrontation, the assailants allegedly grabbed an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition from an Administration Police officer and used it to shoot the victims.

The police officer sustained deep cuts to his hand and a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

One county enforcement officer suffered deep cuts to his head and right thigh, while Mzerera was shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest. He later died from his injuries.

Another county enforcement officer escaped the attack without injuries.

The three injured officers — one Administration Police officer and two county enforcement officers — were taken to Diani Beach Hospital for treatment.

Mzerera’s body was transferred to the Coast General mortuary after a doctor confirmed his death.

Cherono said the number of attackers had not been established, although initial estimates suggested that about five people may have been involved.

“We want to establish the number of criminals who were there and what led to the attack. Our investigations will give us that information,” she said.

Police officers visited the scene, where crime scene investigators documented evidence as inquiries began.

Police are pursuing the suspects and seeking to recover the stolen rifle and ammunition.

No arrests had been reported by the time of publication.

Cherono appealed to members of the public with information that could help identify the attackers to report it to the police.

The incident left tension high in Likoni as officers pursued leads in the search for the suspects and the missing firearm.

The attack has raised fresh security concerns in the area, where similar incidents have been reported in the past. However, the motive for Monday’s attack had not been established, and police had not confirmed any link to terrorism.