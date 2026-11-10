Mimi Mars And D Voice Join Forces On Relatable New Afro-Pop Single “Yeye”

Tanzanian singer-songwriter Mimi Mars has officially teamed up with WCB Wasafi powerhouse D Voice for their highly anticipated new single, “Yeye.” The Afro-pop track delivers an honest, catchy, and deeply relatable look into the tug-of-war between emotional availability and the daily hustle.

Produced by Aloneym with audio engineering by legendary mixer Lizer Classic, “Yeye” pairs smooth melodies with an unmistakable soundscape. Written by Marianne Namshali Mdee (Mimi Mars) and Abdul Hamisi Mtambo (D Voice), the track centers around an infectious “Yeye, yeye, yeye” refrain that captures the playful yet sincere frustrations of love.

At its core, “Yeye” presents two contrasting yet everyday relationship perspectives through conversational Swahili lyrics:

Mimi Mars voices the vulnerability of wanting more attention, reassurance, and quality time, questioning where she stands when work takes priority.

D Voice counters with the perspective of a partner striving to provide, reassuring his lover that long hours and daily responsibilities don’t equate to a lack of care.

“The song hits home for anyone who has ever tried to balance building a future with nurturing a relationship. It’s lighthearted, but the conversation at its center is very real,” says Mimi Mars.

Stream HERE