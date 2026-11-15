MDG officials accuse Siaya MPs of killing democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party officials in Siaya have accused a section of local Members of Parliament of undermining democracy by intimidating residents against supporting aspirants outside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Addressing the media after a Siaya branch delegates’ meeting, the officials lamented that some politicians allied to ODM were attempting to suppress political pluralism in the county by bullying and coercing residents into supporting their political camp or risk being excluded from development projects.

Led by branch chairman Auscar Wambiya and National Delegate Joseph Olale, the MDG officials said the multiparty democracy currently enjoyed in Kenya had been hard-fought and should not be undermined through threats against those who choose alternative political parties.

“You cannot claim that you are going to do a free and fair nomination, but you don’t want other parties to participate in elections,” Olale said.

He maintained that MDG would not be intimidated by such threats, adding that the party was ready to challenge established political formations.

Olale said the party was shifting away from politics centred on rhetoric and what he described as hotel-room power-sharing arrangements, focusing instead on development, growth and robust competition of ideas.

Siaya County branch chairman Auscah Wambiya accused elected leaders in the county of abandoning voters after the 2022 General Election to pursue personal interests in Nairobi.

Wambiya urged residents to reject leaders seeking to dictate their political choices based on personal interests and agendas.

“Let MPs look for their votes, and let us restrict ourselves to our positions so that the people of Siaya, for the first time, are allowed to participate directly in deciding who becomes the governor,” Wambiya asserted.

He also expressed support for broad-based leadership and President William Ruto, emphasising that political competition should remain open and accessible to all aspirants.